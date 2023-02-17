Top news developments in Karnataka on February 17, 2023

February 17, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

1. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the BJP government’s last budget in this Assembly term today, less than 100 days ahead of Assembly elections. This will be his second budget after taking over as Chief Minister.

2. Aero India 2023 draws a close today. Thrown open to public viewing since yesterday with a huge response, thousands are expected to throng the venue, Yelahanka Air Force Station, today as well to catch a glimpse of their favourite metal birds and view various defence products from around the world displayed at the exhibition areas.

3. Department of School Education and Literacy and Centre for Intrinsic Motivation are jointly organizing a conference on ‘Why teacher motivation matters more than ever?’ Minister for School Education, Literacy and Sakala B.C. Nagesh will inaugurate. Swaha Sahoo, Country Director, Centre for Intrinsic Motivation, will chair the event at R.G. Royal Hotel and Convention Hall, Yeshwantpur, 10 a.m. onwards.

4. Dalita Hakkugala Samithi — Karnataka is organizing a round table conference on internal reservation, its problems and challenges. Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das, retired judge, Karnataka High Court, and L. Hanumanthaiah, writer and Rajya Sabha member, will participate. The programme will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, from 11 a.m.

5. Government of Karnataka is organizing a travel and tourism fair, with Tourism Minister Anand Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Tourism Department, Kapil Mohan, and Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, Director, Department of Tourism, inaugurating the event at Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds, near Mehkri Circle, Gate No. 2, at 11 a.m.

6. CMR University, in association with Surapaneni Vidyasagar Foundation, is organizing ‘Samskruthika Sammelana - Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat’. Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram, will be the chief guest. The convention will be held at CMR University auditorium, No. 5, Chikka Banaswadi Road, OMBR Layout, Banaswadi, from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

7. Meru Foundation for Indic Arts will be releasing a book titled “Aarya - an Anthology of Vedic Women” published by indica.org, followed by conversation with the curator G.V. Shivakumar, Prakash Belawadi, actor, and Achyutha Ananthamurthy, President of Meru Foundation for Indic arts. The event will be held at Indian Institute of World Culture, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, from 6 p.m. onwards.

8. Samskriti Foundation is organizing a national seminar on ‘Information knowledge systems and information communication tools’. Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, Bengaluru South constituency, will inaugurate the seminar and deliver the inaugural address. Dr. Sudarshan S.D, Executive Director, CDAC, Bangalore, will deliver the keynote address. The seminar will be held in National Institute of Advanced Studies premises from 10 a.m. to 11.15 a.m.

9. Department of Sericulture, University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, is organizing a one-day training programme and exhibition on value-added products of sericulture today. Dr. S.V. Suresh, Vice Chancellor of UAS-B, will inaugurate. The programme will be held at GKVK campus, UASB premises, from 10 a.m. onwards. Entry is free.

From south Karnataka

Golden jubilee celebrations of JSS College of Pharmacy today at Mysuru in which Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will participate.

From north Karnataka

Strict vigil in Aland town in the wake of Wakf tribunal permitting Hindus to perform puja at Shiva temple situated inside the Ladle Mashaikh dargah on Maha Shivaratri day tomorrow.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission to conduct public hearing in Mangaluru on the proposal by Mangaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited to hike power tariff. The venue is Deputy Commissioner’s office, 10 a.m.

2. Arjun M. Ranga, chairman, Karnataka chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to address annual meeting of Mangaluru chapter of the CII. Deputy Commissioner M. Ravi Kumar will also speak.

3. A mutilated sculpture of Mahavishnu and an inscription with Kannada and Tigalari script was found in Ulluru Mutta, Kumta taluk, Uttara Kannada district. According to an archaeologist, it could be of 11 th century AD