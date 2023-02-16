Top news developments in Karnataka on February 16, 2023

February 16, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

1. M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences is holding its 7th annual convocation ceremony. Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister, will be the chief guest. Chancellor of MSRUAS Dr. M.R. Jayaram will preside over the programme to be held at Dwaraka auditorium, Gnanagangotri campus, M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, MSR Nagar at 10 a.m.

2. Karnataka State Masana Karmikara Sangha is holding a two-day dharna demanding the rights of crematorium workers at Freedom Park, Seshadri Road, from 11.30 a.m.

3. Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs will host a discourse on ‘Samskruta panchamahakavyagal’ by Shatavadani Dr. R. Ganesh, on the Institute’s premises on Basavanagudi Road in Narasimharaja Colony from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

4. The Association for People with Disability is organizing an annual plant fair at N.S. Hema Horticulture Training Center, near Dattatreya temple, Doddagubbi Road, Kyalasanahalli, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

5. Cosmic Urban Connect, a solo art show by Sundaresan Jagannivasan (Jagan), Chitrakala Parishath, Gallery 3, Kumarakrupa Road, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

6. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organizing an exhibition of caricatures by Nedumaran between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road.

From north Karnataka

1. ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar to participate in route march in Aland, Kalaburagi district, ahead of Right-wing activists’ scheduled puja to Shivalinga in Ladle Mashak dargah. The town was disturbed during Shivaratri festivities last year as Sri Ram Sene and BJP leaders insisted on offering puja to the Shivalinga. This time, they have obtained permission from Wakf Tribunal.

2. Press meet by senior citizens’ association on their demands in Hubballi at 12 noon.

From south Karnataka

1. KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar is holding a press conference in Mysuru

2. Press conference by MLA S.A. Ramdas to share details of registration drive of eligible beneficiaries under PM Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme.

From coastal Karnataka

The 21st edition of The Hindu Young World quiz competition is being held at Canara High School, Urwa in Mangaluru today. Student teams from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts are participating. About 150 teams have registered in the junior category while 175 teams are participating in the senior category, 9.30 am.