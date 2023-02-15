Top news developments in Karnataka on February 15, 2023

February 15, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

1. Aero India, 2023, the biennial air show and aviation exhibition being held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, steps into third day. Apart from events at main venue, this evening between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. United States Air Force Band of the Pacific will be playing at St Joseph’s University, Langford Road. The band was set up over 80 years ago in October 1941 at Eglin Field, Florida, with a cadre of one sergeant and two corporals.

Aero India 2023

2. Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar accused the Karnataka government of inflating tender costs and finalising them in a hurry before the election code of conduct kicks in by mid-March. They cited the example of the party’s own Hosadurga MLA Goolihatti Shekhar alleging irregularities and lack of transparency in the tender process for various boards, including the Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Limited (VJNL) in the Department of Water Resources.

3. Session of the Karnataka legislature continues, with MLAs and MLCs participating in debate on Governor’s address to the joint session.

4. District Administration, Bangalore Urban District, and Department of Kannada and Culture, are jointly organizing Saint Sevalal birth anniversary. As part of the programme, there will be a discourse by Dr. A.R. Govindaswamy, writer, at Nayana auditorium, Kannada Bhavan, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

5. Members of the public will submit a memorandum to the BBMP Chief Commissioner for budget allocation for Canine Core Vaccine for street dogs, which are suffering from CD virus attack.

6. Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs will present a discourse on ‘Samskruta Panchamahakavyagal’ by Shatavadani Dr. R. Ganesh. The programme will be held on the institute’s premises on Basavanagudi Road in Narasimharaja Colony from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

7. The Association for People with Disability is organizing an annual plant fair at N.S. Hema Horticulture Training Centre, near Dattatreya temple, Doddagubbi Road, Kyalasanahalli, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

8. Cosmic Urban Connect, a solo art show by Sundaresan Jagannivasan (Jagan), at Chitrakala Parishath, Gallery 3, Kumarakrupa Road, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organizing an exhibition of caricatures by Nedumaran from today between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate a convention of families of those who have come out of alcohol addiction, at Dharmasthala, organised by Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), a non-government organization. According to SKDRDP, the families of about 4,000 such persons, who have come out of alcohol use disorder, are expected to attend the convention. Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar will participate in the inaugural session.

2. President of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Limited A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi will speak on the Union government hiking the minimum import price of arecanut from ₹251 a kg to ₹ 351 a kg after a gap of six years.

From north Karnataka

1. Congress leader Siddaramaiah to address Praja Dhwani rallies in Bagalkot, Belagavi and Dharwad districts today.

2. National Industry and Commerce Committee president Amarnath Patil will spell out the expectations of Kalyana Karnataka in the State budget.

From south Karnataka

KERC will today conduct public hearing to elicit objections to the hike in power tariff proposed by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation.