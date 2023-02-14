Top news developments in Karnataka on February 14, 2023

February 14, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

1. Aero India 2023, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, continues at Yelahanka air force station in Bengaluru. Among the highlights today are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosting a Defence Ministers’ Conclave, which will witness the participation of his counterparts from friendly foreign nations. There will be a demonstration of F-35s of the United States Air Force (USAF), besides a media conferences of DRDO and HAL.

2. A meeting is scheduled today on extension of 50% rebate for traffic violations. The national-level Lok Adalat held on February 11 registered amicable settlement of a record 52.11 lakh pending traffic rule violation cases across the State, yielding ₹152 crore, following the 50% rebate offered on the fine amount by the Karnataka government, as per recommendation of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).

3. Legislature session of Karnataka continues, though it has been lacklustre owing to many abstaining since they are busy with poll-related work, with Assembly elections in Karnataka less than 100 days away.

4. Many streets in Bengaluru, such as Church Street, are decked up for Valentine’s Day today.

5. Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to conduct public hearing on BESCOM, on the second of this exercise.

6. Karnataka Rajya Samyukta Asha Karyakarteyara Sangha, affiliated to AIUTUC, is organizing a State-level convention today demanding the government fix monthly honorarium of ₹12,000 and release pending salary. Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar is expected to participate in the programme to be held at Shikshakara Sadan on K.G. Road from 11 a.m. onwards.

7. Vivekananda Educational Centre is organizing its golden jubilee celebrations today. Minister for School Education, Literacy and Sakala, Government of Karnataka, B.C. Nagesh will be the chief guest. The event will be held on the centre’s premises at #1, 4th Block East, Jayanagar, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

8. Karnataka Rajya Nekara Samudayagala Okoota, confederation of weavers’ community, will hold a press conference regarding their long-pending demands.

9. Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs will present a discourse on ‘Samskruta Panchamahakavyagalu’ by Shatavadani Dr. R. Ganesh The programme will be held on the institute’s premises on Basavanagudi Road in Narasimharaja Colony from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

10. Cosmic Urban Connect — a solo art show by Sundaresan Jagannivasan (Jagan) — is on at Chitrakala Parishath, Gallery 3, Kumarakrupa Road, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Former chairman of Agriculture Prices Commission Prakash Kammaradi is set to release a report in Mysuru today on certain socio-economic indicators of Karnataka, ahead of elections. Among others set to participate in the event are well-known writer Devanooru Mahadeva.

2. Greens in Mysuru are again worried since there is a proposal to revive the controversial ropeway project for Chamundi Hills, which they say is not eco-friendly.

From coastal Karnataka

The fifth edition of Mangaluru Literature Festival will be held for two days from February 18. The organizing committee of the festival will give details of the festival today.

From north Karnataka

In Hubballi, a few Hindutva groups have threatened to disrupt any activity related to Valentine’s Day, which they say is ‘against Indian culture’.