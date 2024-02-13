February 13, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST

1. The ongoing budget session of the Karnataka legislature enters second day today, after Governor’s address to the joint session yesterday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, in his address, said that 1.2 crore families are coming out of poverty to enter the middle class category owing to implementation of five guarantee schemes of the State Government.

2. Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha and Hasiru Sene are jointly organising the 88th birth anniversary of Prof. M.D. Nanjundaswamy today. Rakesh Tikait, farmer rights activist and farmer leader Yudhvir Singh will be the chief guests. The event will see participation of Agrahara Krishnamurthy, Shivasundar, Prof. Ravivarma Kumar, K.T. Gangadhar, Chukki Nanjundaswamy, among others. The event will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra, on J.C. Road, from 10 a.m. onwards.

3. Karnataka Rajya Samyukta Asha Karyakarteyara Sangha, affiliated to AIUTUC, is organising a two-day State-level protest from today. Social activist Roopa Hasana and progressive writer Muzaffar Asadi are among those who will participate. The programme will be held at Freedom Park on Seshadri Road, from 11 a.m. onwards. They have been demanding de-linking of the Reproductive and Health Centre (RCH) portal from the payroll process, and a monthly fixed honorarium of ₹15,000.

4. Bengaluru City University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi will share details about the international conference jointly organised by BCU and Birmingham City University, UK, on dual transition of net zero carbon and digital transformation.

5. Dr. Krishna Kolhar Kulkarni Felicitation Committee will release Krishna Adhyayana, the felicitation volume, today. Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil, inaugurates the programme at the Gandhi Bhavan, Mahadeva Desai auditorium on Kumara Krupa Road at 5 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

Malpe police in Udupi district file 2,200-page chargesheet in the quadruple murder by a former Air India staff Pravin Chougule. Chowgale is accused of hacking to death his colleague Aynaz, 21, her mother Haseena, 40, and her siblings Afnan, 23, and Asim, 12 on November 12, 2023.

From south Karnataka

1. Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar, to inaugurate the residences of judges of Hunsur and Periyapatna while inaugurating the district judicial workers’ association building at the court complex in Mysuru.

2. Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra to flag off a bike rally from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at Town Hall to create awareness about the Constitution

From north Karnataka

1. Sri Nirmalanandnath Mahaswamiji of Adichunchangiri mutt will inaugurate Center for Future Skills at P.D.A. College of Engineering in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m.

2. Government announces mayoral polls in Belagavi on February 15. The BJP is likely to retain power.

