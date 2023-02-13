Top news developments in Karnataka on February 13, 2023

February 13, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:35 am IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at air force station, Yelahanka, today at 9.30 a.m. India’s ‘Amrit Kaal’ is like a fighter jet soaring high in the sky, said the Prime Minister. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are also participating in India’s biennial aerospace exhibition held with the aim of projecting the country as a key hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, equipment and avionics. The five-day exhibition ends on February 17.

2. After Governor’s address to the joint session on February 10, followed by weekend break, Karnataka’s legislature session resumes today.

3. Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KREC) will hear objections to the proposed hike in power tariff.

4. Communist Party of India, Bengaluru district council, is organising a protest against the alleged economic irregularities of the Adani Group and the alleged connivance of the Union government with the company, at Freedom Park from 11 a.m. onwards.

5. The Association for People with Disability is organizing an annual plant fair at N.S. Hema Horticulture Training Center, near Dattatreya temple, Doddagubbi Road, Kyalasanahalli, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Review of progress of Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway work by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha with officials.

2. StartupCharcha by management experts at SDM Institute for Management Development is scheduled today at Mysuru.

3. MLC A.H. Vishwanath, who is on the verge of quitting BJP, is to hold a media conference today.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Inauguration of coastal security police training institute at Malpe in Udupi was held at 10 a.m.

2. Road safety week rally, Kadri Park, has begun at 9.30 a.m.

From north Karnataka

Goa government‘s interlocutory application against Centre’s clearance of Karnataka’s DPR about Mahadayi project is likely to come up before Supreme court today.