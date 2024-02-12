February 12, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

1. The 10-day budget session will begin today with the address by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to the joint session of both the Houses of the legislature.

2. Karnataka Legislature Institute is being inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the presence of Assembly Speaker U. T. Khader and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.

3. Ministry of Home Affairs is organising Rozgar Mela today. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at the Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force campus, Yelahanka at 8.30 a.m.

4. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), Bengaluru, will launch a new 3D film show titled ‘Galapagos: Nature’s Wonderland’ for the benefit of the general public and students visiting the museum today. Dr. Ramray Bhat, Associate Professor, Department of Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will launch the new 3D film and deliver an interactive lecture on ‘The Evolution of Animal Form’. The programme will be held at VITM premises on Kasturba Road, at 11 a.m.

5. Tourism Malaysia is holding a press conference at ITC Gardenia on Residency Road in Ashok Nagar at 4 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting will be held at Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner’s office. 11 am.

2. Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi is organizing a national workshop on Impact Assessment of Skill India Mission: An Empirical Analysis of Kalyana Karnataka Region.

3. Outsourcing staff in health department to go on strike seeking regularisation. They are holding a press meet in Belagavi at 10 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Officials from Nehru Yuva Kendra and Department of Youth Affairs and Sports to attend the valedictory of 15th Tribal Youth Exchange programme at KSOU premises.

2. Mysuru district administration to hold 862nd Jayanthi celebration of Shivayogi Siddarameshwara swamiji at Kalamandira.

From coastal Karnataka

Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) public hearing in Mangaluru on MESCOM’s proposal to hike power tariff, 10 a.m.