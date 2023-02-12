Top news developments in Karnataka on February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

1. India for Safe Food in collaboration with Jaivik Krishik Society will be presenting Vasanta Utsava — Sasive Habba today. It will be held near Jaivik Mall, Lalbagh, Double Road entrance gate from 11 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

2. Free Software Movement Karnataka is organising a discussion on “Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022” today. Srinivas Kodali, researcher and hacktivist with the Free Software Movement of India, will dissect and explain the latest version to the participants. The programme will be held at YWCA Hall, near Police Station, 80 Feet Road, 20th Main, 6th Block, Koramangala from 4 p.m.

3. The Association for People with Disability is organising an annual plant fair at N.S. Hema Horticulture Training Center, near Dattatreya Temple, Doddagubbi Road, Kyalasanahalli, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Kampli Utsav is being held in Kampli, Ballari district.

2. Koli (Kabbaliga) community leader Peedappa Jalagar to address media in Kalaburagi on the demand to include his community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

3. K. Janardhan, state secretary of Akhil Bharat Kisan Sabha, to address media in Kalaburagi.

4. Chandrakanth Nadikar, Regional President of Karnataka State Madiga Samaj, to address media in Kalaburagi.

5. Inauguration of Niramaya Medical Centre by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi at 11 a.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Desi sports events are being held in Mysuru today for promoting and preserving traditional games.

2. Over 5,000 students in Mandya to get certificates today from Backward Classes Department for their participation in personality development courses.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. The two-day first integrated Yakshagana Sammelana organised by the government concludes in Udupi today. Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar will speak at the valedictory at 5 p.m. In all, 75 artistes will be felicitated earlier at 11.30 a.m.

2. Prajna Mattihalli, a writer will speak on women Yakshagana melas at the Yakshagana Sammelana in Udupi. Shubha Maravanthe, another writer, will speak on challenges of women in Yakshagana at 2 p.m.

3. The three-day ‘krishi yantra mela’ (farm machinery fair) organised by CAMPCO Ltd, Arecanut Research and Development Foundation will come to an end at Vivekananda College of Engineering and Technology at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada today. Sathyanarayana Bhat, convener, Karnataka State Medicinal Plants Authority, Karnataka Biodiversity Board, Karkala will speak on cultivating medicinal plants as an inter-crop in arecanut plantations at the technical session in the mela, 11 a.m.

