Top news developments in Karnataka on February 11, 2024

February 11, 2024 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, Directorate of Extension and Agricultural Technology Information Centre, Skill Development Center have jointly organised a Walk with Nature today in the University campus. V. Anbu Kumar, Secretary to Government, Department of Agriculture inaugurated the programme. Dr. S.V. Suresha, Vice Chancellor, UAS-B presided over. N.S.Govindaraju, Controller, Human Space Flight Centre, and Dr. V.L. Madhuprasad, Director of Extension, UAS(B), participated as chief guests. The programme was held at the Agricultural Technology Information Centre, GKVK premises, at 6.30 a.m. Savanna Publishers is organising a book release programme today. Five books — Simple formulas for wealth written by Rangaswamy Mookanahalli, What should be eaten and what not to eat by Dr. N. Someshwara, Cyber Crime Kannada and English versions written by Satish Venkatasubbu, Discovery of Mahabharata by Jagadeesh Sharma Samparavara will be released. The programme will be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture on B.P. Wadia Road in Basavanagudi, at 10.30 a.m. Karnataka Arya Vysya Charitable Trust is organising an annual higher education scholarship distribution programme today. Home Minister D. G. Parameshwara, Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy, Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya and MLC D.S. Arun will participate. The programme will be held at NMKRV College grounds, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, at 10.15 a.m. Karnataka Industrial and Other Establishments Employees Federation is organising a programme to pay tribute to Labour Leader T.S. Anantharam who passed away in January 2024. Retired Judge of Karnataka High Court H.N. Nagamohan Das will preside over the programme. Prof. G. Ramakrishna, writer and critic will inaugurate. The programme will be held at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanth Nagar at 10 a.m. Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Karnataka, Womens Wing is organising the Eswaramma award presentation ceremony. Huchchamma Chowdri, Kopppal: Educare, Dr. Radha Murthy, Bengaluru, Medicare and Anita Rodricks, Belagavi - Sociocare. The programme will be held at Brindavan Ashram in Whitefield at 9 a.m. Rajamahal Vilas Sangeetha Sabha, as part of Aradhana Mahotsava of Sri Thyagaraja and Sri Puradara Dasa will hold Gosti Gayana led by H.N. Meera from 10 a.m. followed by individual concerts. Carnatic classical vocal concert by S. Shankar and party, Sri Radhakrishna Temple premises, Sanjaynagar Main Road, from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. K. S. Muddappa Trust Krishnapura Doddi, a non-governmental organisation will present a Kannada drama The Signal Man by Navodaya Bengaluru. The play will be held at City Central Library, West Zone, Hampinagar at 6.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

Bidar District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) will be held at Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner’s office. Union Minister and Bidar Look Sabha Member Bhagwanth Khuba will preside over. Labour Minister Santosh Lad will interact with press persons in Ballari at 10.30 a.m. BJP Raita Morcha leaders will address a press conference in Kalaburagi and Yadgir. Drought has reduced fish production in North interior Karnataka.

From Mysuru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to meet party leaders in Mysuru and also take part in the Suttur Jathra. Minister for Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy to inaugurate lift irrigation project in KR Pet that will help replenish 50 lakes in the taluk. Inauguration of Triathlon event to promote adventure sports in Mysuru by Triathlon Association of Karnataka, District Administration and Tourism Board.

From Mangaluru

Inauguration of Shakthi Vandana campaign of BJP, district office, PVS Circle, 10.30 a.m. Ramakrishna Mission to take up clean Mangaluru drive in State Bank area. Minor Irrigation department takes up Netravathi riverbank protection work at a cost of ₹14 crore near Jeppinamogaru under Khar land development scheme. It also prevents riverbank encroachment, says the Department.

