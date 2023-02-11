Top news developments in Karnataka on February 11, 2023

February 11, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

1. Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah to attend various programmes in Dakshina Kannada this afternoon. He will inaugurate Bharat Mata Mandir at Ishwaramangala, near Puttur, at 2.50 p.m. Later, he will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Ltd at Puttur where he will digitally lay the foundation stone for building an agriculture mall of CAMPCO. He will release the coconut oil product of CAMPCO ‘Calpa’ and will inaugurate the warehouse of CAMPCO built at Bhadravathi between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Mr. Shah will hold a meeting of BJP leaders from Mangaluru and Shivamogga at Sree Devi College of Engineering and Technology in Mangaluru at about 6 p.m. This is his third visit to poll-bound Karnataka in 45 days.

2. With Aero India-2023 set to begin on Monday, dress rehearsals are on at Yelahanka air base. The grand show will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

3. Karnataka Against Sexual Violence, a voluntary forum of activists, is organising a day-long conclave on “Politics of Rape: Justice, Accountability and Healing” with activists from across India participating. It is being held at St. Joseph’s College auditorium, Langford Road, from 9.45 a.m. onwards.

4. Indian Development Foundation (formerly Indian Leprosy Foundation) is organising IDF Bal Gurukul teachers’ meet today. Justice N. Santosh Hegde, former Judge, Supreme Court of India, is participating as the chief guest. Dr. Fr. George Kannanthanam, Director, Sumanahalli Rehabilitation Centre, will be participating as the guest of honour. The event will be held at R.V. Teachers’ College Auditorium, 2nd Block, Jayanagar from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

5. Sapna Book House is releasing ‘Supari’ written by Dr. Kum Veerabhadrappa by noted critic Prof. C.N. Ramachandran. Writer Agrahara Krishnamurthy will be participating in the event to be held at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, as the chief guest. Time: 10.30 a.m.

6. Akshara Yoga Research and Development Centre is organising the Mandala Yoga festival today. Attempt will be made to enter into world records in three asanas, Halasana, Ustrasana, Vashistasana, on the Centre’s premises, Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, at 10 a.m.

7. Dheemahi Centre for Arts will be staging a play titled “36 Sati Savitri Nivasa”, directed by Karthik Hebbar at Rangashankara, J.P. Nagar II Phase, 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. The first government-organised two-day State-level integrated Yakshagana Sammelana began at MGM College grounds in Udupi today at 10.30 a.m. Among those participating as guests are Jnanapith awardee Chandrashekara Kambara and scholar and well known Talamaddale ‘arthadari’ (orator or interpreter) M. Prabhakara Joshi. Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar will be present. The two-day sammelana will feature performances by 27 troupes, six sessions and an exhibition. Two stages have been reserved for performing round-the-clock Yakshagana from Saturday afternoon till Sunday night.

From North Karnataka

1. Exhibition of science projects by engineering students at KLE Tech University in Hubballi was inaugurated this morning.

2. Lakkundi Utsav in Gadag district continues on second day.

From South Karnataka

1. The Lok Adalat, which seeks to resolve pending cases through a conciliatory process on Saturday, is expected to focus on family disputes in Mysuru.

2. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to inaugurate Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) in Mysuru in the presence of Minister in charge of Mysuru district S T Somashekar and Seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivaratri Desikendra Swamiji.

ADVERTISEMENT