Top news developments in Karnataka on February 10, 2024

February 10, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

Home Minister Amit Shah begins his two-day visit to Mysuru. He will arrive late in the evening and attend a series of programmes in Mysuru on February 11, including Suttur jathre and party meeting to discuss Lok Sabha election preparations. Old Mysore region is a part of Karnataka where the BJP is keen to increase its footprint. Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha is holding a State-level convention to put forward their demand ahead of Budget session starting on February 12. The 143rd State-level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), headed by Minister for Large, and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil approved 128 projects cumulatively worth ₹ 6407.82 crores. The projects hold the promise of generating employment for nearly 33,771 people across the State, according to the ministry. The Department of Kannada and Culture is organising Kayaka Sharana anniversary celebration. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates in the presence of Basavamurthy Madhara Chennaiah Swamiji of Sri Madhara Chennaiah Mahasamsthana Gurupeeta, Chitradurga, and others at Ravindra Kalakshetra. Indian Library Congress (ILC), Bengaluru, is holding an event to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, chaired by Dr. L. Hanumanthiah, Rajya Sabha member. The event will be held at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus, Bangalore University, Palace Road. Alliance University will present Alliance Legal Conclave on the theme of “The new era of Sports in India - legal challenges today.” Arjun Devaiah, national sprint champion, will be the guest of honour. The programme will be held at The Lalit Ashok on Kumarakrupa Road.

From South Karnataka

Festival of Roots and Tubers is being held in Mysuru to popularise their consumption given their nutritional value. Yadeveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family to inaugurate. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to attend Suttur Jathra and take part in the valedictory of krishi mela.

From Coastal Karnataka

Karnataka High Court judge Justice P. S. Dinesh inaugurates residential quarters of judges in Mangaluru, High Court judge Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad, administrative judge of Dakshina Kannada, presides over the inaugural function. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurates two-day ONGC-MRPL international kite festival at Tannirbavi beach in Mangaluru. In all, 40 kite flyers, including 13 from eight foreign countries, will take part. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurates an outreach service centre of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing of Mysuru and a dialysis unit at the government hospital in Kundapura, Udupi district at 10 am. Later he will hold a meeting of Kyasanur Forest Disease affected districts, in Udupi.

From North Karnataka

Kalaburagi District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge will inaugurate record room digitisation programme at Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil will inaugurate Trauma Center established on the premises of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science (GIMS).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.