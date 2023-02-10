Top news developments in Karnataka on February 10, 2023

February 10, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST

1. Joint session of the Karnataka legislature will begin today with address by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Vidhana Soudha at 11 a.m. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to present the 2023-24 budget on February 17, which is also the last budget to be presented by the government in the current term of the Assembly, with the State going to polls by April-May. Attendance is expected to be thin this session with parties busy with yatras and poll-related work.

2. Today is the 115th birth anniversary of the second Chief Minister of Karnataka Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who was in office from March 30, 1952, to August 19, 1956. He is remembered for his contribution to the construction of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the State legislature. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will garland his statue in the morning.

3. Continuing his inauguration spree of projects and programmes, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will today tour Gadag and Dharwad districts. He will also inaugurate Lakkundi Utsav in Gadag district at 5 p.m.

4. On the occasion of International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Ministry of Culture, is organising a talk on Cyber Safety in the Digital Era by Sailaja Vadlamudi, Senior Director, Security and Privacy, Sap Labs India, at VITM auditorium, Kasturba Road, at 11 a.m.

5. Chairman of Karnataka State Bar Council, Bengaluru, will welcome the newly-appointed additional judges of High Court of Karnataka at Court Hall No. 1, principal bench, High Court of Karnataka premises, at 10.15 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to participate in Praja Dhwani Yatra organised at Kalaburagi North and Kalaburagi South assembly constituencies. Yatra will also travel through Shahpur in Yadgir district.

Congress organises SC/ST voters conferences in Belagavi rural constituency, represented by Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLA. Satish Jarkiholi to speak at the rallies.

From south Karnataka

Inauguration of Board for IT Education Standards (BITES) at Infosys Learning Centre in Mysuru. Higher Education Minister C.S. Ashwath Narayan to participate.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will inaugurate a three-day farm machinery mela in the premises of Vivekananda College of Engineering and Technology at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada. Director of Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod B. K. Hebbar will be present. The mela is organised jointly by CAMPCO Limited, Arecanut Research and Development Foundation, and Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha of Puttur, 10.30 a.m.

2. Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), will listen to public grievances related to police department, office of Inspector General of Police (Western range) in Mangaluru at 11 a.m.