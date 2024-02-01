February 01, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST

1. With Union Budget set to be presented today, all eyes are on what it holds for Karnataka ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka has been hopeful of bigger support to the State, especially in the drought year for water-related projects.

2. The State Cabinet is set to meet today.

3. The 42nd meeting of the Astronomical Society of India will be held today in J.N. Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science campus from 9 a.m. onwards, with a series of sessions.

4. Department of Kannada and Culture is organising the Madivala Machideva birth anniversary programme today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the programme in the presence of Shiva Yogananda Mahapuri Mahaswami, Gurupeeta, Kengeri, Basava Maachideva Mahaswamy of Machideva Mahasamsthana mutt, Chitradurga, and Muktananda Mahaswami of Karanje mutt, Moodabidri. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road at 6 p.m.

5. All India Trade Union Congress, Karnataka State Committee, is holding a State-level protest in support of various demands of the working class at Freedom Park, at 11 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. New Regional Centre of Karnataka State Open University to come up at Kollegal. Vice-Chancellor to launch the facility for the benefit of students in border district.

2. State Human Rights Commission will visit Chamarajanagar, listen to grievances. Karnataka State Minorities Commission to hold review meeting with officials in Kodagu.

From coastal Karnataka

Karnataka headquarters of Indian Coast Guard will celebrate the 48th Raising Day of the Coast Guard in Mangaluru.

From north Karnataka

1. As part of Hampi Utsav, which is scheduled on February 2, 3 and 4, Vasantha Vaibhava procession would be held at 3 p.m. in Hospet today.

2. Jumbo Tulabhara of Shirahatti seer with elephant to be held in Hubballi at 4 p.m. with 5,555 quintals of coins. Money to go for education of poor children.