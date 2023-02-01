Top news developments in Karnataka on February 1, 2023

February 01, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

1. As Union budget is set to be presented today, expectations are high on what it has to offer for Karnataka, a State that goes to polls later this year. The Economic Survey presented on January 31 placed Karnataka second, after Maharashtra, in job generation.

2. Anganwadis across the State are affected as anganwadi workers have been on an indefinite strike in Bengaluru over the last one week. The protesting worker’s deadline for the government to fulfil their demands ends today. They have threatened to shift their protest to the Chief Minister’s residence.

3. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, in association with Georg-August University, Gottingen, Germany, University of Kassel, Germany, and Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, are jointly organizing an Indo-German conference on rural-urban transitions, a three-day event from today. Inaugural address will be by Dr. Andreas Burkert, Professor, University of Kassel, Germany. Dr. K.B. Umesh, Director of Research, and Coordinator, Indo-German project, will be the chief guest. Dr. S.V. Suresha, Vice Chancellor of UAS-B, will deliver presidential remarks. The conference will be held in North Block auditorium, UAS, GKVK campus, from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

4. District Administration, Bangalore Urban District, has organized an interaction on the need for reforms in the electoral system with law students, post-graduates, representatives of the Bar Council and Journalists’ Association and Resource Persons of the Association under the chairmanship of Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at Jnanajyothi auditorium, Christ College campus, Palace Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

5. All India Mahila Samskruthika Sanghatane, Karnataka State Committee, is holding a State-level protest meeting against growing crimes on women, demanding education, health and security for all women. Social activist S.R. Hiremath will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at Freedom Park on Seshadri Road, Gandhi Nagar, from 11.30 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will attend the 47 th raising day of the Indian Coast Guard at its Karnataka headquarters in Mangaluru at 7 p.m.

2. Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar will release the invitation for the first-ever two-day Yakshagana Sahitya Sammeala to be organized by the government in Udupi, at 5 p.m. The sammelana will be held in the premises of MGM College in Udupi from February 11.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru District Tobacco Control Cell, headed by DC, to review the progress in implementation of tobacco control initiatives.

2. Karnataka Backward Classes Forum to launch ‘My vote is not for sale’ campaign today in Mysuru.

3. National Institute of Engineering to conduct a workshop on recent trends in automation.

From north Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is touring in Haveri, Vijayapura, Ballari districts today.