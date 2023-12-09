December 09, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

The last rites of veteran actor Leelavathi, who passed away yesterday at 86, will be performed today. Her mortal remains have been kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru for people to pay their last respects. She had acted in over 600 films and was among the early female stars of Kannada cinema. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently undertaking a series of raids in approximately 44 locations spanning Karnataka and Maharashtra. These operations are said to be connected to an investigation into a conspiracy orchestrated by the global terror group ISIS. However, only one of the locations is said to be in Karnataka, while the rest are in Maharashtra. Janata Dal (Secular) is holding its national executive meet today in which both H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Deve Gowda are participating. The meeting starts at 11 p.m. The party, now in alliance with the BJP, is preparing for Lok Sabha elections. PUCL Karnataka is organising a programme on "Human Rights and the Novel", a book discussion on Aakar Patel's novel, "After Messiah", today. Participants in the discussion are Aakar Patel, author and human rights activist, Dr. Arul Mani, faculty, Department of English, St. Joseph's University, Arvind Narrain, lawyer and writer, and Devika Rege, author. The programme will be held in Heritage Auditorium, RBANMS School premises on Dickenson Road, at 6 p.m. Swaraj Foundation is organising a book release programme today. Books titled "Rebooting Democracy in Gram Panchayats" and its Kannada version "21ne Shatamanada Atma Nirbhara Grama Panchayiti" written by Dr. Shankara K. Prasad, founder and managing trustee of Sampoorna Swaraj Foundation. Former Minister, Prof. B.K. Chandrashekhar, will release the book. The event will be held at Gandhi Bhavan premises on Kumarakrupa Road. The inaugural programme of the Alumni Association of Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya College of Law will be held today. Justice S.V. Bhatti, Judge, Supreme Court of India, will inaugurate. Justice V. Gopala Gowda, former Judge, Supreme Court of India, will participate as the guest of honour. The programme will be held in Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya College of Law, Race Course Road, Anand Rao Circle, at 10 a.m. Unboxing BLR Habba is organising a two-day programme - "Open Street Festival'' - from today across the city. The programme, featuring street art, face painting, live music, caricature, books, pottery and so on will be held on various locations including Church Street, in Yelahanka, Sarjapur, Whitefield, Malleswaram and Jayanagar between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Shantala Arts Academy will present Bharatnataya by J. Jashwanth at Sri Krishnadevaraya Kalamandira, behind Chowdiah Memorial Hall, 16th Cross, Malleswaram, at 5 p.m. Sapna Book House will release 68 Kannada books in the presence of Sri Veereshananda Saraswathi Swamiji, president, Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashrama, Tumakuru. Sudha Murthy, writer and founder, Infosys Foundation, film director Yograj Bhat, senior writer Dr. K. Marulasiddappa and retired vice chancellor Prof. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh will participate. The programme will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, at 10 a.m. SPIC MACAY Karnataka and Indian Institute of Science will jointly present a Hindustani vocal concert on Saturday by Pandit Sajan Misra, supported by Pandit Arvind Kumar Azad on tabla and Pandit Vyasmurti Katti on harmonium. The programme will be held in J.N. Tata Auditorium, IISc campus, at 5 p.m. The famous fantasy musical (dance-drama) Cinderella by Prabhat Kalavidaru, organized by Versato Ventures, will be performed today in Kannada at 3 p.m.; in Hindi at 7.30 p.m. Venue: Prestige Srihari Khoday Center for Performing Arts, Forum Mall, Konankunte Cross, Kanakapura Road.

From South Karnataka

Technical sessions and poster expo are on at International Food Convention bring conducted at CFTRI in Mysuru.

Mandya district in charge minister Cheluvarayaswamy lays foundation stone for Jal Jeevan Mission works in Maddur.

From North Karnataka

Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being held at Varur near Hubballi today, attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

