Top news developments in Karnataka on December 9, 2022

December 09, 2022

1. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) is organising a programme relating to Karnataka Brain Health Initiative - reflection to action. Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr. K. Sudhakar will be the chief guest. Prof. Vinod K. Paul, member, NITI Aayog, Government of India, will deliver the keynote address. NIMHANS Director Dr. Prathima Murthy will preside over the programme, which will be held in Hall B, Convention Centre, NIMHANS, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

2. Peenya Industries Association is organising the 2nd edition of PIA MSME excellence award presentation programme. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be the chief guest. The event will be held in Conference Hall, Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Tumakuru Road, from 3 p.m.

3. Samajamukhi Publications is organising a programme to release the book ‘Chavundaraya’, written by IAS officer Jayaram Raipura. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will participate. The programme will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, from 6 p.m. onwards.

4. Advocates Association, Bengaluru will hold a protest regarding the alleged police attack on advocate Kuldeep Shetty and alleged brutalities by rowdies against advocates in Bengaluru. Venue: City Civil Court premises, 12.30 p.m.

5. Prabhat Arts International is organising a dance & music event titled 18 Days, Dusk of an Era, based on the Kurukshetra war, from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ravindra Kalakshetra. It is directed by Bharat R. Prabhath and Sharat R. Prabhath. The performance consists of over 60 professional dancers trained in Kathak and Bharatanatyam.

From north Karnataka

1. Media meet by NSUI State president Kirthi Ganesh on repeal of students’ scholarship, in Yadgir at 11 a.m.

2. Convocation of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Ballari.

3. P.G.R. Sindhia, State Chief Commissioner for Bharat Scouts and Guides, will address a media conference in Kalaburagi.

4. BJP leader Manikanth Rathod will address media about alleged threat to his life

5. Kalaburagi city is all set to accord a grand welcome to AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge.

From south Karnataka

1. Inauguration of Bahuroopi Film Festival in Mysuru

2. Day 3 coverage of National Conference on Futuristic Strategies for Sustainment of Troops in different terrain

3. The operation to capture the elusive leopard in T. Narsipura will continue today

From coastal Karnataka

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B. C. Nagesh will inaugurate Karnataka Unaided Pre-University College Management Association (KUPMA) in Mangaluru, 6.45 p.m.

