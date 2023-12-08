December 08, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

1. BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra travels to Delhi today to meet party high command. Among other things, he is expected to discuss issues related to appointment of leader of opposition in Legislative Council.

2. Winter session of Karnataka legislature continues in Belagavi today for half-a-day before taking a weekend break. The session saw a heated discussion on law and order situation in Belagavi yesterday.

3. BBMP has issued a public notice to declare all illegal OFC cables by December 20, after which BBMP will remove all the undeclared cables without any notice.

4. Indian Institute of Plantation Management is organising the 20th convocation today at 3 p.m. Dr. Meenesh Shah will be delivering the convocation address as the chief guest. L. Satya Srinivas, Chairman, IIPM and Additional Secretary, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, will preside over the function that will be held in IIPM premises, Jnana Bharathi Campus at 3 p.m.

5. IIT alumni is hosting a two-day event - PAN IIT World of Technology - in Bengaluru from today. The set of speakers who will be attending the event are A.S. Kiran Kumar, former chairman, ISRO, Kris Gopalakrishnan, executive VC, Infosys, Sudipta Bhattacharya, Group CTO, Adani Group, Shailesh Kumar, Head - AI, Jio, B Muthuraman, ex-chairman, Tata International. The programme will be held at Taj Yeshwantpur, at 9 a.m.

6. Bengaluru City University is hosting a talk on “Freedom of Speech and Expression in Contemporary India” by Aakar Patel, chair of the board of Amnesty International in India, and presided over by Prof. Lingaraj Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor of Bengaluru City University. The event will be held in Jnanajyothi Seminar Hall, Bengaluru City University, on Palace Road, 2.30 p.m.

7. Lahari Advocates Forum is organising the 17th P.G.C. Chengappa Memorial lecture today. Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar, judge, High Court of Karnataka, will deliver a lecture on ‘Evolution of LGBTQIA + rights’. Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar, judge, High Court of Karnataka, will be the guest of honour. The programme will be held at Patron in Chief Hall, 2nd Floor, High Court of Karnataka. at 5 p.m.

8. Kannada Sahitya Parishat is organising a programme today to present the Dr. Siddalingaiah literary endowment award to Kotaganahalli Ramaiah and five others. Writer Dr. Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy will present the award. Ramakumari, wife of late Siddalingaiah, will preside over the programme that will be held in Sri Krishnaraja Parishat Mandira, Parishat premises, Pampa Mahakavi Road, in Chamarajpet at 5 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. The 9th International Food Convention at CFTRI continues with a slew of technical sessions in Mysuru.

2. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha seeks early inauguration of Multi Modal Logistic Park at Kadakola near Nanjangud completed by CONCOR at a cost of ₹102 crore, and inauguration of the refurbished Ashokapuram railway station.

From coastal Karnataka

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur directs Mangalore Smart City Limited to finish the long awaited development of B.R. Ambedkar Circle by this month-end.

From north Karnataka

Vimalkumar Harsoor to launch solo bike rally from Kalaburagi to Delhi to fight against corruption and scams in recruitment examinations.

