Top news developments in Karnataka on December 8, 2022

December 08, 2022 11:27 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

1. With Gujarat election trends showing a landslide victory for BJP, there is jubilation in the Karnataka unit of the party, given that the State is headed for elections in 2023.

2. Datta Jayanthi celebrations at Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru district are being held today amidst tight security. This year, for the first time, two Hindu priests have been appointed at this syncretic shrine that has seen a legal dispute for years over the nature of worship.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Karnataka Cabinet is meeting today. The ongoing border dispute with Maharashtra, among other things, is likely to be discussed. An all-party meeting on the issue is pending. Meanwhile, KSRTC officials say bus services to Maharashtra would be resumed, as tensions ease.

4. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai opened Old Madras Road for traffic, laid using the ‘rapid road’ technology.

5. Departments of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Department are jointly organising distribution of Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) health insurance cards. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the programme. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, A. Narayanaswamy and M. Rajeev Chandrashekar will be the special guests. The programme will be held at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, from 11 a.m. onwards.

6. Bengaluru Design Week conference at Hotel Lalit Ashok begins today and ends on December 10. The conference will include panel discussions, keynote speeches, workshops, and exhibitions by top designers from all over the city.

7. Boeing and Ramaiah Institute of Technology are jointly organising ASME India AM 3D AERO 2022 conference and expo, a two-day event from today. Former Scientific Advisor to PM, Dr. V.K. Aatre, will be participating as the chief guest. The event will be held at ESB Seminar Hall-1, M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, M.S. Ramaiah Nagar, from 9 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Rangayana director will today give details on the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival in Mysuru.

2. National Conference on Futuristic Strategies for Sustainment of Troops in different terrain continues in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

1. Convocation of Kannada University, Hampi, today. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to present Nadoja Awards to there persons, including Dr. C.N. Manjunath.

2. Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Prashant Mankar and secretary Sharnu Pappa to share details about Conference of North Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries.

From coastal Karnataka

Sandesha Art and Cultural Foundation to announce its Rachana Awards for this year in Mangaluru.