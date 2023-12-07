December 07, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

1. State Cabinet is meeting today in Belagavi. It is expected to take a call on preventing diversion of funds meant for SC/ST welfare by scrapping Section 7D in the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation, and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act, 2013.

2. In the ongoing winter legislature session at Belagavi, special discussion on problems of north Karnataka will begin today in both the Houses. Discussion on drought will continue today in both the Houses. Assembly has scheduled a short-duration discussion on issues related to granting and renewal of liquor licences.

3. Nataka Bangalore’s 16th theatre festival features Kannada drama “Kattale Daari Doora”, directed by Srinidhi B.S., at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 7 p.m.

4. A three-day JSS Rangotsava programme, organised jointly by JSS Kalamantapa and JSS Mahavidyapeetha, will feature Kannada drama “Kuhu Kuhu Kogile” by students of JSS Public School, J.P. Nagar, Mysuru, today. Produced by Manjunath Belekere and directed by Shakuntala Hegde, the play is at 11.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. at Shivaratrishwara Kendra, JSS Institutions, Jayanagar 8th Block.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate SHG products’ exhibition and sale in Sardar ground in Belagavi at 3 pm.

2. Youth Affairs Minister B. Nagendra to inspect site for district stadium in Ramteerth Nagar in Belagavi today.

From south Karnataka

1. CFTRI to host 9th International Food Convention (IFCON), ISRO Chairman S. Somanath to inaugurate, in Mysuru.

2. District administration and Department of Health and Family Welfare to conduct a workshop on Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act.

3. JSS Academy of Higher Education to conduct forensic fair to showcase new developments, in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

Protest by degree college guest lecturers at Clock Tower in Mangaluru, 11 a.m. onwards with their demands.

