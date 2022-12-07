Top news developments in Karnataka on December 7, 2022

December 07, 2022 10:39 am | Updated 10:43 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Karnataka Ekikaran Samiti staged a protest in Belagavi, against the visit of Ministers of Maharashtra, on December 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER P K

1. Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement is observing Armed Forces Flag Day today. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will be the chief guest. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will preside over the programme while Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will be the guest of honour. Major General (retired) Paul Deepak Naidu, V.S.M., will be the special guest. Venue: Glass House, Raj Bhavan, at 11 a.m.

2. An exhibition of paintings — boundless landscapes in abstraction — by Giliyal Jayaram Bhat will be held at Gallery 1 and 2 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa Road, from 11 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

3. TiE Bangalore will felicitate Kanwal Rekhi, tech entrepreneur. The programme will be held at St. Marks Hotel on St. Mark’s Road from 6 to 8 p.m

Photos | Rocks outside conceal fort inside

From north Karnataka

1. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists to organise a protest against alleged police excesses on Kannada activists on Tuesday in Belagavi

2. Quarterly KDP meeting in Yadgir to be presided over by In-charge Minister Prabhu Chavan.

3. KKRTC chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur to inaugurate personal accident insurance scheme for KKRTC employees in Kalaburagi.

From south Karnataka

1. National conference on futuristic strategies for the sustainment of troops in difficult terrain.

2. Media conference by Mandya DC in connection with Mega Job Mela, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

3. Janapadotsava begins today in Mysuru ahead of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana

From coastal Karnataka

Advocates to protest against the alleged assault on an advocate of Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district court premises in Mangaluru.

