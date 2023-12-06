December 06, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

1. Third day’s proceedings of the State legislature session being held in Belagavi.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding a meeting of principal secretaries of various departments in Belagavi today.

3. Legislature party meeting of the ruling Congress is being held in Belagavi today.

4. The book titled “Independent Energy Regulation in a Developing Economy”, written by Sudha Mahalingam and Kapilan Mahalingam, will be released today. The programme will be held at Bangalore International Centre, 4th Main Road, Domlur II Stage, between 6.30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Karnataka Science and Technology Academy is organising a National Workshop on Basics and Real - World Applications of UAVS and Drones. Air Commodore Ratnesh Gupta, VSM, Commandant AFTC, Jalahalli, will inaugurate. Dr. H. Honnegowda, CEO, Multiplex Drone Pvt Ltd, will be the chief guest. The event will be held on KSTA premises, Prof. U.R. Rao Science Centre, GKVK compound, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road, at 10 a.m.

6. A three-day JSS Rangotsava programme, organised jointly by JSS Kalamantapa and JSS Mahavidyapeetha, will feature Kannada drama Chennabhyradevi today. Produced by Dr. Gajanana Sharma, music and direction by Prashanth B. (Madarasanakoppa), the programme will be held at 11.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. at Shivaratrishwara Kendra, JSS Institutions, Jayanagar 8th Block.

From north Karnataka

1. Around 15 organisations are set to protest before Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi with various demands.

2. Mahaparinirvan Diwas (Dr Ambedkar’s death anniversary) will be observed in the districts of Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka.

3. Home Guards Raising Day will be celebrated in Kalaburagi. Superintendent of Police Addur Srinivasalu will participate as chief guest.

4. Press meet in Kalaburagi by Guest Lecturers’ Association district president Dr. Chandrakant Shirolli.

5. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha will stage a protest in Raichur on various issues at APMC.

6. Press meet by motor driving school association office-bearers on their demands, in Hubballi at 12 pm

From south Karnataka

1. Death anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and protest against delay in completion of Ambedkar Bhavan, which is pending for more than a decade.

2. Press conference by AAP.

3. Forest Department continues combing operation for elusive tiger in Nanjangud.

From coastal Karnataka

Interaction with Private Bus Owners’ Association, Press Club, 11 am.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT