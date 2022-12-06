Top news developments in Karnataka on December 6, 2022

December 06, 2022 11:25 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

1. The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports is organising a programme to present the Ekalavya Lifetime achievement, Karnataka Sports Ratna 2021 and Sports Patron Awards 2022-23 and cash awards for medal winners of 36th National Games. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will present the awards. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajeev Chandrashekar and K.C. Narayana Gowda, Karnataka Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, and MLA Rizwan Arshad will participate. The programme will be held at Raj Bhavan, at 11 a.m.

2. Dalit Sangharsha Samithi is organising a Dalit Cultural Resistance programme at National College grounds in Basavanagudi at 11 a.m.

3. Press Club of Bangalore has organised an interaction programme with Murugesh Nirani, Major and Medium Industries Minister at the Club premises in Cubbon Park at 12 noon.

From North Karnataka

1. Maharashtra ministers to be stopped at the Karnataka Maharashtra border near Nippani.

2. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President Narayana Gowda to lead a protest against Maharashtra ministers in Belagavi on Tuesday at 12 noon.

3. Congress leaders A. V. Umapathy and E. Tukaram will address a press meet in Ballari on the proposed mass rally in Kalaburagi to felicitate AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and celebrate 10 years of Article 371(J).

4. Mahaparinirvan Diwas to be observed in the region.

5. Protest by Akhila Bharata Krishi Raita Karmikara Sanghatane in Yadgir against alleged improper implementation of MGNREGA.

From South Karnataka

1. District in-charge Minister to inaugurate Yuva Sourabha, a youth festival in Mysuru.

2. Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru has issued an order for immediate harvest of sugarcane in 40 villages coming under 23 Gram Panchayats in T. Narsipura taluk where leopard sightings are frequent.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will unveil the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at an event organised by Centre for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies, Mangalore University. Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University of Horticulture and Forestry, Durg, Chattisgarh R.S. Kureel and Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya will be present at Mangala Auditorium, Mangalagangothri, 5 pm.

