Top news developments in Karnataka on December 5, 2023

December 05, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

1. Last rites of Elephant Arjuna who was killed in a fight with a wild tusker during an operation on Monday, December 4, will be held today in Sakleshpur taluk.

2. Second day’s proceedings of state legislature are being held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi today.

3. Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting is holding a press conference to make a strategic announcement. Neeraj Khatri, Chief Executive, Wipro Consumer Care India and Sachin Bansal, Vice president and Business CFO, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, to address the conference at ITC Gardenia on Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, at 11.30 a.m.

4. Kalamantapa and JSS Mahavidyapeeta are jointly presenting JSS Rangotsava, a three-day programme from today. President of Akhila Bharatha Sharana Sahitya Parishat, Dr. C.Somashekar will inaugurate. As part of the programme, a Kannada drama “Shoonya” will be staged by JSS Degree College, Nanjangud students, directed by Jeevan Kumar B. Heggodu at 11.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. at Shivaratrishwara Kendra, JSS Institutions, Jayanagar 8th Block.

5. Natya Saraswati Shanthala Kannada Kala Sangha is celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava and Kanaka Jayanthi. As part of the programme, there will be two dramas ‘Athmalinga’ directed by Venkataramanayya D. at 6.30 p.m. and ‘Smashana Kurukshetram’ directed by H.N. Anandamurthy at 7.30 p.m. The programme will be held in H. Thimmegowda Auditorium, Vidyaniketan school complex, Sallapuradamma Extension, Sunkadakatte from 5.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. At least three labourers have died in an accident at a maize factory in Vijayapura.

2. Left organisations to stage protest in Kalaburagi condemning right-wing activists’ recent attack on a visually-impaired senior citizen from Muslim community in Gangavathi, Koppal district.

3. Farmers have organised a protest near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi

4. Farmers in Yadgir district are worried about the falling prices of cotton.

5. Press meet by Director of KIMS in Hubballi at 11.30 am on the new facilities & programmes at the institute.

From South Karnataka

1. AIISH to observe International Day of Persons with Disabilities to create awareness of their rights

2. CFTRI to hold a press conference on 9th International Food Convention to be held from Dec 7

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur visits Pachchanady dumping yard, 10 am.

2. Alva’s Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva inaugurates Yashovarma Samsmarane, remembering educationist B. Yashovarma, 10 am; Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Mahesh Joshi will participate in the valedictory, 3 pm, University College.