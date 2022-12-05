Top news developments in Karnataka on December 5, 2022

December 05, 2022 11:52 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

World Soil Day events are being held in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka today | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Sugarcane growers, who have been on strike for over a week demanding fair and remunerative price, are likely to have a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today.

2. Karnataka State Licensed Contractors Association are starting an indefinite protest in Bengaluru. They have constantly been complaining about payment backlog, corruption and other issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Bangalore University convocation today. UGC chairman Jagadeesh Kumar will deliver the convocation address.

4. World Soil Day events are being held in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka today. University of Agriculture Sciences, Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, is holding a programme, while Jaggi Vasudev is holding another programme in continuation of Isha Foundation’s ongoing project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada District Sand Committee likely to issue permits for sand extraction in CRZ area today.

From South Karnataka

1. Preparations are on in Chikkagamagaluru for Datta Jayanthi celebrations, which Hindutva organisations are organising with greater enthusiasm owing to the appointment of two priests for the event.

From North Karnataka

1. Agniveer Recruitment Rally to begin in Bidar today. Over 70,000 aspirants are enrolled.

2. The Belagavi district administration asks citizens to file complaints against errors in the electoral rolls if any. This follows a review of the electoral roll revision by senior officers and complaints in Bengaluru and Hubballi about private individuals trying to erase names of voters.

3. Salma K Faheem, Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department, will visit Kalaburagi as Electoral Roll Observer and take stock of the progress of roll updation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US