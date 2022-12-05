Top news developments in Karnataka on December 5, 2022

December 05, 2022 11:52 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

1. Sugarcane growers, who have been on strike for over a week demanding fair and remunerative price, are likely to have a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today.

2. Karnataka State Licensed Contractors Association are starting an indefinite protest in Bengaluru. They have constantly been complaining about payment backlog, corruption and other issues.

3. Bangalore University convocation today. UGC chairman Jagadeesh Kumar will deliver the convocation address.

4. World Soil Day events are being held in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka today. University of Agriculture Sciences, Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, is holding a programme, while Jaggi Vasudev is holding another programme in continuation of Isha Foundation’s ongoing project.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada District Sand Committee likely to issue permits for sand extraction in CRZ area today.

From South Karnataka

1. Preparations are on in Chikkagamagaluru for Datta Jayanthi celebrations, which Hindutva organisations are organising with greater enthusiasm owing to the appointment of two priests for the event.

From North Karnataka

1. Agniveer Recruitment Rally to begin in Bidar today. Over 70,000 aspirants are enrolled.

2. The Belagavi district administration asks citizens to file complaints against errors in the electoral rolls if any. This follows a review of the electoral roll revision by senior officers and complaints in Bengaluru and Hubballi about private individuals trying to erase names of voters.

3. Salma K Faheem, Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department, will visit Kalaburagi as Electoral Roll Observer and take stock of the progress of roll updation.

