Top news developments in Karnataka on December 4, 2022

Top news developments in Karnataka on December 4, 2022

December 04, 2022 10:48 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view at the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) 2022 happening Hotel Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru. Today is the second and final day of the event.

A view at the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) 2022 happening Hotel Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru. Today is the second and final day of the event. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

1. Today is second and final day of the ongoing Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF), which will have parallel sessions all day. Check out the sessions at Lalit Ashok here. The festival was inaugurated yesterday.

2. Bengaluru Collective is organising a public discussion on “Phony debate on Freebies - a coordinated attack on democracy and Welfare” with Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac, former Finance Minister, Government of Kerala. The event will be held at Insurance Corporation Employees Union, Souharda, No. 1, Ist Cross, CSI Compound, Mission Road, Subbaiah Circle, from 11 a.m. onwards.

3. Combing operation continues to catch the elusive leopards on the outskirts of Bengaluru and Mysuru that have created a scare among people living in these parts by straying into human habitation.

4. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is on a tour of his home district Haveri to participate various programmes.

5. Blossom Book House and Penguin are jointly organising a programme to celebrate P. Sainath’s latest book “The Last Heroes - Foot Soldiers of Indian freedom.” The programme will be held at Blossom Book House, #2, above Matteo Coffee, Church Street, at 3 p.m.

6. The Mythic Society is organising two lectures today. First one is on ‘’Taking a close look at the Tulu-Tigalari script” by Vaishnavi Murthy, independent designer and researcher, at 11 a.m.; lecture on “Celestial interpretation of Asva Sukta in the Rigveda” by Sudarshan H.S., Research Associate, Center for Ancient History and Culture, Jain University, 12 p.m. The programme will be held at Centenary Hall, 2nd Floor, The Mythic Society premises on Nrupathunga Road.

7. Grama Bharata is organising a seminar on Shantaveri Gopala Gowda. Writer Prof. Kalegowda Nagavara will inaugurate the event that will also be attended by Banjagere Jayaprakash, at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, 10.30 a.m.

8. Ananda Dhwani’s Whitefield Music Festival will today feature a tabla solo by Murad Ali Khan, from 5 p.m. onwards, Sitar recital by Prabir Bhattacharya from 6 p.m.; and Carnatic vocal recital by Bombay Jayasri and party, 7 p.m. Venue: Inner Circle Ground, Whitefield.

9. The Kala Premi Foundation in association with BackStage will be staging Kannada play Smashana Kurukshetram directed by Savitha B (NSD) at Seva Sadan, opposite MLA College, 14th Cross, Malleswaram, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

10. Madhuram Arts Foundation’s tenth year Bhajan Mela will feature various artistes from 9 a.m. all day at Vidyaranyapura Dharmik Trust, Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple, 2nd Block, HMT Layout, Vidyaranyapura.

From Northern Karnataka

1. Despite Karnataka’s objections, Maharashtra ministers say they will visit Belagavi on December 6 to meet MES leaders. KRV president Narayana Gowda says he will visit Belagavi on the same day and disrupt the MES meeting.

2. Karnaraka Pranth Raitha Sangha will be organising red gram growers’ State level conference at Kalaburagi in SM Pundit Rangamandir.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru city police have begun making use of surveillance cameras installed by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd to issue notices for helmet-less riding and other traffic offences.

From Southern Karnataka

1. The Karnataka government has issued orders clearing the appointment of two Hindu priests on a temporary basis to perform puja at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swami Peetha/Dargah, a syncretic cave-shrine atop Bababudangiri in Chikkamagaluru district. The nature of religious ritual in this shrine has been a matter of dispute, leading to an extended legal battle.

2. Karnataka Naval Veterans Association of Mysore Division to celebrate Navy Day today.

