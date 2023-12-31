Top news developments in Karnataka on December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

1. As the old year draws to a close and new year dawns with revelry, police are on alert to ensure safety. They have put curbs in several places, especially in central business district and other areas where revelers generally gather towards midnight.

2. Press Club of Bangalore is organising the annual award presentation ceremony today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the programme. Retired Judge of Supreme Court Shivaraj Patil will present the person of the year award to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan will participate in the programme as the chief guest. Special awards will be presented to Labour Minister Santosh Lad, MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Asia Basketball Federation president K. Govindraj. The programme will be held on Press Club of Bangalore premises in Cubbon Park at 11.30 a.m.

3. Kannada Sahitya Samvardhaka Trust is organising Kavyananda award 2021-22 presentation ceremony today. The award will be conferred on J.N. Tejashree for her poetry collection titled “Yakshini Kannadi” by Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti, Director, Kannada and Culture Department.The programme will be held in Sri Krishnaraja Parishath Mandira, Kannada Sahitya Parishat premises, Pampa Mahakavi Road in Chamarajpet, at 10.30 a.m.

4. Soorya Performing Arts, USA, and Shantala Arts Trust, Bengaluru, jointly present a music and stand-up comedy programme today. Seema Kasthuri, musician of American Akka Idol fame, will be singing Bhavageethe of Kuvempu, Da Ra Bendre, K.S. Narasimha Swamy, H.S. Venkatesh Murthy, G.S. Shivarudrappa and Chennaveera Kanavi. Followed by a humorous talk by Prof. Krishne Gowda. During the programme, Poet Vasantha Murthy’s new collection Bhaava Chittara will be released. The event will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 5 p.m.

5. Kalagangotri, a Kannada amateur theatre group, will present Kannada play Mukajjiaya Kanasugalu, directed by B.V. Rajarajam today at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar II Stage, at 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Today will see the launch of the emblem of Kodava Family Hockey Festival for the year 2024. This is a unique hockey tournament of Kodagu in which various families of the Kodava community participate.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Avon Mangalore Cyclothon was flagged off at Mangala Stadium in Mangaluru at 7.30 am.

From North Karnataka

1. Khadi activists want the government to start preparations for centenary celebrations of the Veerasoudha monument in Belagavi that was built to commemorate the visit of Gandhiji to the city in 2024.