Top news developments in Karnataka on December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

1. Union Home Minister and BJP key strategist Amit Shah’s final day of 2-day visit to Karnataka today is marked by meetings with party workers and leaders on poll-related issues. He is also set to visit Adichunchanagiri mutt, a Vokkaliga religious institution. The BJP, in this election, has set its eyes on the Vokkaliga heartland of Old Mysore region, which he visited yesterday.

2. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is launching its new inter-city prototype electric bus today. The corporation is set to distribute ₹1 crore accident insurance amount to the dependants of deceased drivers.

3. Press Club of Bangalore is presenting its annual awards today on its premises at Cubbon Park, 11.30 a.m.

4. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation will jointly present Katha Keerthana by Sharvari Somayaji on the topic Prahlada Charitre at Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha, Gayathri Bhavan, 9th Main, Banashankari 2nd Stage, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

5. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present Yakshagana prasanga by members of Suvarna Prasadhana Yaksharanga on the foundation’s premises at 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba will chair preparatory meeting of Bidar Utsav.

2. B.L. Santosh, national general secretary of BJP, will address party workers in Kalaburagi.

3. Congress leader Rajat to lead agitation on erratic drinking water supply in twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad with women carrying 1,000 pots in Hubballi.

From south Karnataka

1. Residents of Thirthahalli were shaken after some people spotted a wild elephant strolling near the town in Shivamogga district early morning today.

2. National Disaster Response Force to conduct a drill in the industrial area of Mysuru simulating CNG leak from a plant.

3. Kannada Sahitya Parishat to launch a drive in Mysuru to encourage public to buy and read Kannada newspapers.

4. Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Fine Arts University will celebrate Rajyotsava.

From coastal Karnataka

Kanara Industries Association Industry Cluster, Mangaluru, to hold convocation for the first batch of apprentices of Industrial Training Institutes trained by it for a year under Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement Scheme of the Union government, Y. Bharat Shetty, MLA, Mangaluru City North, to preside over the convocation, 3.30 pm.