December 30, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remotely flagged off Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express today at 10 a.m.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate Timmapur Lift Irrigation project at Sindhanur in Raichur district at 12 p.m. and participate in several other programmes.

3. Sri Nidumamidi math is organising the 33rd Pitharohana ceremony of Sri Veerabhadra Chennamalla Deshikendra Mahaswami today, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurating and president of All India Congress Committee Mallikarjuna Kharge presiding over the event, at 10.30 a.m. at Raveendra Kalakshetra.

4. Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Department of Labour, Karnataka, Building & other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, and District Legal Services Authority are jointly organising a drive at construction sites to register construction workers as beneficiaries. Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar, senior judge of Karnataka High Court, and Executive Chairman, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, will inaugurate the drive. Justice A.V. Chandrasekhara, retired judge, Karnataka High Court, will be the chief guest, at Community Bhavan, Karnataka Workers’ Welfare Board premises in Manjunath Nagar, Bagalgunte at 11 a.m.

5. Preeti Pustaka Prakashana, Bengaluru, is releasing Dr. Rajkumar - Naadu Nudiya Asmithe, written by Dr. G.V. Anandamurthy. Film producer Lakshmi Govindaraju and Poornima Ramkumar will participate in the programme that will be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture on B.P. Wadia Road in Basavanagudi at 10 a.m.

6. Renaming ceremony of the Mysore Silk Cloth Merchants’ Cooperative Bank Limited as Vasavi MSCM Cooperative Bank Limited. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalijnga Reddy will unveil the new name of the bank. Minister for co-operation K.N. Rajanna will release the new logo at Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall on J.C. Road at 11.30 a.m.

7. Kalagangotri, a Kannada amateur theatre group, will stage its popular play Mukhyamantri today at 3.30 p.m. It will also present another play titled Mysuru Mallige at 7.30 p.m. Both plays are directed by B.V. Rajarajam. Venue: Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar II Stage.

From south Karnataka

1. As 2023 comes to a close, Mysore palace set to draw a huge crowd as the Palace Board and the district administration gear up for cultural events and fireworks from December 31 evening till midnight to ring in the new year.

2. Kodagu district administration to celebrate Consumers’ Day and create awareness on consumer protection and rights in the age of e-commerce.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru Kambala is being held today at Gold Finch ground.