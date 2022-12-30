Top news developments in Karnataka on December 30, 2022

December 30, 2022 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

1. Union Home Minister and BJP’s key strategist Amit Shah to inaugurate a mega dairy at Gejjalgere, near Maddur. He will later address a public rally in Mandya. Department of Cooperation is organising a cooperation convention today at Palace ground in Bengaluru at 5 p.m.. This is part of his two-day visit to Karnataka, which is marked by not only official programmes but also poll-related meetings, with elections in Karnataka set for 2023.

2. Bengaluru is getting set for New Year celebrations with a note of caution, as some restrictions have been put in place in view of COVID precautions.

3. Bangalore City Institute is organising a photo exhibition on old Bengaluru at BCI photo gallery. S. Thippeswamy, renowned wildlife photographer and cinematographer, will inaugurate. K.N. Shanth Kumar, Director, Printers (Mysore) Ltd and BCI member, will preside over the programme. The exhibition begins on the BCI premises, 8, Pampa Mahakavi Road, opposite Makkala Koota, Chikkanna Garden, Shankarapura at 6 p.m.

4. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present a Carnatic vocal concert by Vasudha Ravi and party on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. Former minister and AICC in-charge for Maharashtra H.K. Patil to speak on Mahadayi water issue in Hubballi. This comes a day after Central Water Tribunal gave its clearance for DPR, pending other clearances.

2. Divisional level youth mock parliamentary competition in Kalaburagi today.

3. Agniveer induction at IAF school in Sambra in Belagavi today.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Corporation Council will hold its monthly general meeting at 3 pm. Mayor Jayananda Anchan will preside over the meeting.

2. Supreme Court judge Justice Abdul Nazeer will inaugurate the new building of Moodbidri Bar Association in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district at 4.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Academic council meeting of the University of Mysore is scheduled for today.