December 03, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is visiting the residence of veteran Kannada actress Leelavathi to enquire about her health.

2. JD (S) leaders and legislators are submitting their report on the drought situation in the State to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan.

3. The Department of Kannada and Culture is organising Folk celebrations on Sunday. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy will inaugurate the event at Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, Gandhi Bhavan on Kumarakrupa Road, at 9 a.m.

4. The Department of Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Senior Citizens, Government of Karnataka is observing World Day of Persons with Disability today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the programme at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium at 10.30 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Final clash to take place between India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan and Japan’s David Pichler for ITF Kalaburagi open tennis title.

2. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre will inaugurate International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) in Bidar.

3. Press meet by Students’ Federation of India state secretary Bheemangouda.

4. Press conference by Kalaburagi district unit of BJP Medical Cell.

5. Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leaders decide to hold the Maha Melava Rally on the first day of the winter session in Belagavi, despite indications that the state government would decline permission for it.

From Mysuru

1. Department of Health and Family Welfare to launch cadaver organ and body donation awareness drive.

2. Mysuru Gravel Festival to be inaugurated by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

3. Mastakabhisheka of Nandi to be held at Chamundi Hills.

From Mangaluru

1. Expressing concern over snail pace of flagship water front promenade project of Mangalore Smart City Limited, District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directs officials to coopt all those in possession of the port land in execution of the project.

2. Sand available through E-Sand App in Udupi district for general public and government agencies

