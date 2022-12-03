Top news developments in Karnataka on December 3, 2022

December 03, 2022 11:42 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST

1. With two leopards straying into human habitation on the outskirts of Bengaluru and Mysuru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that a special team would be set up to catch them and release them into the wild. One student died in a leopard attack in T. Narasipura taluk in Mysuru district.

2. Bengaluru Literature Festival gets under way in Bengaluru, with Hindi writer Geetanjali Shree at the inaugural session.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. ISKCON is launching Gita Dana Yajna Mahotsava on the occasion of Gita Jayanti, with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as chief guest. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Ministers R. Ashok and Dr. Sudhakar, MP Tejaswi Surya, MLA M. Krishnappa and singer Vidhabhushana will be participating in the event at Vaikunta Hill, Vasanthpura, off Kanakapura Road, 11.30 a.m

4. The Department of Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Government of Karnataka, is marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities today with an event with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, A. Narayanaswamy and M. Rajiv Chandrasekhar participating as special guests, at Sri Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Museum Road, 11 a.m.

5. Seva in Action is organising Quizabled TM - Knowledge for All, an exclusive quiz for children with disabilities at indoor stadium, BMS College of Engineering, Bull Temple Road, Basavanagudi, from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. Association for the Mentally Challenged is organising a seminar on the theme ‘Not all disabilities are visible: Evolving new approaches for persons with IDD’. Dr. Y.S.R. Murthy, founder Vice Chancellor of R.V. University, will be the chief guest. The event will be held in AMC premises, next to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology on Hosur Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

7. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, in association with Ananya-Drishya, will be screening a film titled ‘Hariva Nadige Maiyella Kaalu - A running river is all legs’, followed by a conversation of artist Ravikumar Kashi with Babu Eswar Prasad at the auditorium, NGMA premises, #49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, 5 p.m.

8. Ananda Dhwani will be presenting a two-day Whitefield Music Festival. There will be Carnatic-Hindustani jugalbandi from 5 p.m. onwards. Kathak recital from 6 p.m. onwards at Inner Circle Ground, Whitefield.

9. The Mythic Society is organising Sri Noor Ahamed Ali Khan Memorial Endowment lecture. Mukund, Sah Sarkaryavahs (Joint General Secretary), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will deliver a lecture on ‘Relevance of Guruji’s thoughts to the present age’. The event is at Centenary Auditorium, Mythic Society premises, Nrupathunga Road, 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan to participate in ‘Good Governance’ month at University of Mysore.

2. UNLEASH 22, a week-long event to conceive innovative solutions to achieve sustainable development goals to kick off at Infosys.

From north Karnataka

1. Ballari administration has launched ‘Blindness-free Ballari’ campaign. The district administration has set a target of screening over 15.75 lakh population for identifying eye ailments, and offer treatment and spectacles free of cost. Over 8 lakh people have already been screened and 27,000 people were found to have eye problems.

2. Industry Minister Murugesh Nirani to participate in New Industrial Policy 2020-25 awareness programme at DC’s office conference hall in Koppal at 10.30 am.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao will meet MLAs and other elected representatives of the district regarding a row over NHAI’s move to merge the fee of Surathkal toll gate on NH 66 with the fee being collected at Hejmady toll gate on the same highway. Surathkal toll gate was shut down on November 30. NHAI is yet to start collecting merged toll fee at Hejmady.

2. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar issues directives for New Year celebrations. Those organising events will have to take permission from police before December 15.