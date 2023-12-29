December 29, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

1. Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will launch a helpdesk today at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. It will also mark commencement of operations of all BMTC Vayu Vajra buses from the new multimodal transport hub at Terminal 2. Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy and BMTC Managing Director Sathyavathi will participate as guests at the event at the Multimodal Transport Hub, Level 1, Terminal 2, at 10.30 a.m.

2. Today is the birth anniversary of Kannada writer Kuvempu. Bengali writer and novelist Shirshendhu Mukyopadhyaya has been selected for the Kuvempu Rashtriya Puraskar 2023, the national award instituted in his name. The award will be presented today, at Kuppalli, the birthplace of Kuvempu in Shivamogga district.

3. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences is holding its 8th annual convocation. Prof. J.N. Reddy, Distinguished Professor, Texas A&M University, USA, and member, National Academy of Engineering, USA, will be the chief guest. Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Chancellor, MSRUAS will preside over the programme. The event will be held on 3rd Floor, Ramaiah Medical College, Gnanagangothri campus, MSRUAS, MSR Nagar, at 10.30 a.m.

4. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will review pending sanctions for inquiry by the Karnataka Lokayukta.

5. Jana Chintana Kendra Trust will present Sangati Trimurti Memorial lecture on “Avaidika Darshanagala Taatvikate” by writer Dr. Nataraj Boodalu. The programme will be held in Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, near Chitrakala Parishat, between 5 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

6. Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat and Adarsha Sugama Sangeetha Academy Trust are jointly organising a music programme titled ‘Manujamata Vishwa Patha’ to pay tribute to Kuvempu and C. Ashwath. The programme will be held at Dr. C. Ashwath Kalabhavana in Narasimharaja Colony at 5.30 p.m.

7. Sahitya Akademi in collaboration with M.L.A. Academy of Higher Learning is organising the birth centenary symposium on writer Gangadhara Chittala today. Poet Anand Zunzarwada will deliver the inaugural address. The programme will be held from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. at MLA Academy of Higher Learning, Malleswaram.

8. Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is presenting a Kathak performance by Nidhika and Sonali Loomba today, under Friday Cultural Evening Programme, at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Race Course Road, at 6.30 p.m.

9. B. Basavalingappa Development Study Centre is organising a round table conference on Kannada literature and ‘Boosa movement’. The programme will be held in H. Narasimhaiah Auditorium, Bangalore University, Mysuru Road, at 11 a.m.

10. Ranga Samsthana will present Dasagaana Vaividya, songs training workshop and mass singing, at Seva Sadana, 14th Cross, Malleswaram at 10 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and MLA Srivatsa to distribute benefits under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

2. A review of Mysuru airport expansion work with representatives of Airport Authority of India will be held by MP Pratap Simha.

From north Karnataka

State Government to begin work on all pending road projects in Karnataka in three months, according to PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru City Corporation’s Council meeting at 3.30 pm. today.