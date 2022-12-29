Top news developments in Karnataka on December 29, 2022

December 29, 2022 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

1. The ongoing winter session of Karnataka Legislature at Belagavi, truncated by a day, ends today. All the pending bills and discussions are expected to be taken up today. With elections round the corner, legislators seem more keen to get down to poll-related work than attend sessions.

2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Bengaluru tonight as part of a two-day visit to Karnataka to attend official functions and also hold poll-related discussions. His focus will be on Old Mysuru region, where the BJP is keen to get a foothold.

3. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner will today spell out restrictions for New Year Eve celebrations and how the police force is gearing up with security arrangements. Some restrictions have already been put in place owing to COVID scare.

4. Researchers from the Interdisciplinary Centre for Water Research, IISc, have developed a novel nano composite material for improved waste water treatment.

5. Alumni Association of University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering is organising the 52nd alumni day today. Senior Professor, Aerospace Engineering, IISc., Dr. Gopalan Jagadish, will be the chief guest. Muthuraman, Distinguished Professor, Florida International University, will deliver the keynote address on UVCE premises, K.R. Circle, from 6 p.m. onwards.

6. C. Krishniah Chetty Group is launching “Gold in the World’‘ authored by Dr. Manohar Babu, geologist and authority on gold, in the presence of P. R. Somasundaram, MD, World Gold Council, India and Middle East, at The Touchstone, Main Guard Cross Road, off Cubbon Road, at 10:30 a.m.

7. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present Namasankeerthanam by Dr. R. Ganesh Bhagavathar and party on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards

8. Bharat Electronics Lalitakala Sangha is celebrating the 119th birth anniversary of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu with the play “Smashana Kurukshetram” by Kalamaithri Samskrutika Vedike, Department of Performing Arts, Bangalore University, directed by Dr. K. Ramakrishniah. The venue is Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Kalakshetra, BEL, Jalahalli, from 5.30 p.m.

9. Satsang Foundation is organising a discourse on Ishavasya Upanishad by Sri M, a social reformer, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, 16th Cross, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram, from 6 p.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists organising a meet the press with Kamlesh Rana, a 74-year-old woman cyclist on tour from Srinagar to Kanyakumari. She is a gold medal winner in Masters Athletics.

2. Action Committee Against Toll Gate will hold a day-long dharna in Udupi today against the NHAI merging Surathkal toll gate on the National Highway 66 with the Hejmady toll gate on the same highway.

From south Karnataka

1. KASSIA, MSME and Mysuru District Industries Centre to conduct an awareness programme on various schemes of SIDBI and other institutions available for entrepreneurs and industrialists.

2. MCC to conduct a two-day survey through NGOs under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) to identify the urban homeless in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief Minister to inaugurate tiger safari in Bhootaramanahatyi zoo in Belagavi.

2. Ganiga community, that is listed under 2A OBC category, demands increase in reservation quota, if Panchamasali community were to be included.

3. Arya Idiga Rashtriya Mahamandali president Pranavananda Swami will give details about their future course of agitation urging government to lift ban on toddy tapping.