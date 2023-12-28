December 28, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

1. T.A. Narayana Gowda and other Kannada Rakshana Vedike activists were arrested for vandalism on December 27 over non-implementation of Kannada signboard norms. Their campaign against English signboards had turned violent yesterday.

2. After holding the office-bearers’ meeting yesterday, BJP is holding a meeting of its senior leaders today. Former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai, besides a host of former ministers, will participate. The intention is to prepare a road map for preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders to participate in a programme to mark the party’s foundation day.

4. Powergrid and NIMHANS are jointly organising the inaugural programme of Powergrid Vishram Sadan under Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh will inaugurate. Energy Minister K.J. George, Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Rudrappa Patil, Members of Parliament P.C. Mohan and Tejasvi Surya, and MLA Uday B. Garudachar will participate. The programme will be held on the NIMHANS premises on Hosur Road, at 3.30 p.m.

5. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited, is organising the inauguration of a new Gallery BEL Hall of Electronics. Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director, BEL, will be the chief guest and will inaugurate the gallery. Dr. B. Venkatraman, Chairman, VITM Executive Committee, Director, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam, will preside over the function. The programme will be held on VITM premises on Kasturba Road at 11 a.m.

6. Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU) and Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to maintain close liaison and co-operation for conducting various studies on sustainable fisheries management and related academic exercises, and extending technical expertise. Minister for Sericulture K. Venkatesh, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankala S. Vaidya and the Vice-Chancellor of KVAFSU, Bidar, will participate. The programme will be held at Hotel ITC Gardenia between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

7. Kannada Janajaneyara Vedike is celebrating the 120th birth anniversary of Kuvempu today. Writer and Jnanpith recipient Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar and Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will participate in the inaugural programme at Adichunchanagiri Samudaya Bhavan in Vijayanagar at 10 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru Mayor holds phone-in at MCC headquarters 11 am onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysore DC to inaugurate Consumers’ Day programme.

2. Exhibition of jewelry designed by students of JSS Polytechnic for the Differently Abled is being held in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

General body of Kalaburagi City Corporation will meet at Town Hall at 11 a.m. Mayor Vishal Dargi will chair the meeting.

