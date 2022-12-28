Top news developments in Karnataka on December 28, 2022

December 28, 2022 10:58 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

1. With few days left for the Legislature session to wind up, a slew of pending bills are expected to be passed and many debates are in the offing in both the Houses in the winter session at Belagavi. Among the bills is the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022. Supplementary estimates are also to be debated and adopted today. Tabling of Assurances Committee report and Public Accounts Committee report are also on the agenda.

2. A day after the Karnataka Legislative Assembly adopted the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill, 2022, that seeks to bring about better integration and management of urban mobility, there is debate on how formation of Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority would help streamline Bengaluru’s haphazard traffic, considering that the population of people and that of vehicles is almost equal now.

3. The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, is organising a lecture on ‘Pile Design and Construction Practice for Metro Projects’ by Dr. Naveen B.P., Associate Professor & HoD of Civil Engineering, Amity University, Haryana. The event will be held at the State Centre premises at No.3, Dr. B R Ambedkar Veedhi, opposite Indian Express, from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

4. Sea Tunnel Aquarium show with 500 aquatic species on display next to BMTC bus stop, near Kengeri Metro Station, Mysuru Road, from 5 p.m.

5. Satsang Foundation is organising a discourse on Ishavasya Upanishad by Sri M, a social reformer, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, 16th Cross, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram, from 6 p.m. onwards.

6. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present a Carnatic vocal concert by Malladi Suribabu and party on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards

7. Ranga Samsthana will be presenting group dance and songs today at Seva Sadana, 14th Cross Road, Malleswaram, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

8. Chintana Rangakalavidara Balaga and Canara Bank Colony Residents’ Welfare Association will jointly present a Kannada play ‘Nemmadi Apartment’, produced by Shashiraj Kaavuru, directed by Bheemesh H.S. at Sri Ammembal Subbarao Pai Smaraka Kala Bhavana, Canara Bank Colony, Maruthi Mandira ward, Chandra Layout, from 6 p.m.

9. Kala Gangotri will present a play ‘Matte Mukhyamantri’ directed by B.V. Rajaram at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar, from 7.30 p.m.

10. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is presenting an exhibition of cartoons and caricatures by Irfan Khan at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Activists to stage a dharna in Udupi on December 29 seeking withdrawal of NHAI’s notification merging the toll fee that was being collected at Surathkal toll gate on National Highway 66 with the Hejamady toll gate on the same highway.

2. At the fag end of 2022, Dakshina Kannada has witnessed a spurt in moral policing incidents, especially after November.

From south Karnataka

1. Investigations are under way regarding vandalisation of a church in Periyapatana in Mysuru district.

2. First run of electric buses between Bengaluru and Mysuru is likely from December 31, charging station ready at Mysuru bus terminus.

3. MUDA Chairman and Mysuru MP to inspect the Outer Ring Road to apprise themselves of problem spots and take remedial measures.

4. Mysuru District Congress to celebrate the 137th foundation day of the party.

From north Karnataka

1. Kannada organisations urge CM Basavaraj Bommai to hold meetings with Kannada speakers in border districts of Maharashtra to counter the resolution passed by Maharashtra Assembly.

2. AAP to hold press meet in Hubballi about unscientific self-assessment tax.

3. Labour officer to mediate on dismissal of cleaning workers at railway station in Hubballi today.