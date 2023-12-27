ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on December 27, 2023 

December 27, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:08 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today 

The Hindu Bureau

Tourists walking on the newly installed floating bridge at Panambur beach in Mangaluru on December 25, 2023. Launch of floating bridge, para sailing and other water sports at Panambur beach on December 27, 2023.  | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

1. Opposition BJP is holding the first meeting of its newly constituted office-bearers today at party office in Malleswaram, 10 am 

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is reviewing progress of development works in Kolar today 

3. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, is organising a training programme on social media for effective transfer of technology. Vice-chancellor of UAS-B Dr. S.V. Suresha will inaugurate. The programme will be held in Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, UAS-B, GKVK Campus at 11.15 a.m. 

From north Karnataka 

1. People from Herur B. village in Kalaburagi taluk organise protest in Kalaburagi condemning the alleged fabrication of documents to grab government graveyard. 12.30 pm. 

2. National Consumers’ Day will be observed at Medha College auditorium in Ballari at 11.30 am. 

3. All India Krantikari Mahila Sanghatan’s State president Shibha will address a media conference in Kalaburagi. 

4. Sri Ram Sena’s national honorary president Siddalinga swamy of Andola math will address a press conference in Kalaburagi. 

5. Press meet in Yadgir by Kakkera town panchayat member Bhairanna. 

6. Press meet in Raichur by farmers’ leader Chamarasa Malipatil of KRRS in Raichur 

From south Karnataka 

1. Mysuru district administration to launch a drive at GP level from December 27 to 29 to resolve issues related to Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

2. Press conference by KSRTC Employees’ Federation 

From coastal Karnataka 

Launching of floating bridge, para sailing and other water sports at Panambur beach, 4 pm. 

