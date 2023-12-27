GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka on December 27, 2023 

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today 

December 27, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tourists walking on the newly installed floating bridge at Panambur beach in Mangaluru on December 25, 2023. Launch of floating bridge, para sailing and other water sports at Panambur beach on December 27, 2023. 

Tourists walking on the newly installed floating bridge at Panambur beach in Mangaluru on December 25, 2023. Launch of floating bridge, para sailing and other water sports at Panambur beach on December 27, 2023.  | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

1. Opposition BJP is holding the first meeting of its newly constituted office-bearers today at party office in Malleswaram, 10 am 

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is reviewing progress of development works in Kolar today 

3. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, is organising a training programme on social media for effective transfer of technology. Vice-chancellor of UAS-B Dr. S.V. Suresha will inaugurate. The programme will be held in Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, UAS-B, GKVK Campus at 11.15 a.m. 

From north Karnataka 

1. People from Herur B. village in Kalaburagi taluk organise protest in Kalaburagi condemning the alleged fabrication of documents to grab government graveyard. 12.30 pm. 

2. National Consumers’ Day will be observed at Medha College auditorium in Ballari at 11.30 am. 

3. All India Krantikari Mahila Sanghatan’s State president Shibha will address a media conference in Kalaburagi. 

4. Sri Ram Sena’s national honorary president Siddalinga swamy of Andola math will address a press conference in Kalaburagi. 

5. Press meet in Yadgir by Kakkera town panchayat member Bhairanna. 

6. Press meet in Raichur by farmers’ leader Chamarasa Malipatil of KRRS in Raichur 

From south Karnataka 

1. Mysuru district administration to launch a drive at GP level from December 27 to 29 to resolve issues related to Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

2. Press conference by KSRTC Employees’ Federation 

From coastal Karnataka 

Launching of floating bridge, para sailing and other water sports at Panambur beach, 4 pm. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.