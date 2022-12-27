Top news developments in Karnataka on December 27, 2022

December 27, 2022 11:37 am | Updated 12:28 pm IST

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made a quick visit to New Delhi on December 26 to discuss Cabinet expansion and demand by various communities for an increase in reservation. He has announced that an all-party meeting will be held to discuss the reservation issue. Further discussions are expected on both issues today. Meanwhile, Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is vying to get back into the Cabinet, has held meetings with his supporters in Belagavi Rural constituency.

2. Winter session at Belagavi: On the agenda for debate on corruption charges, including 40% commission, woes of farmers, demand for shifting turf club and golf club to outskirts of Bengaluru city, and the huge amount of tax arrears to be paid by them. Among the bills to be taken up for consideration and approval are Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Authority Bill and Special Investment Zone Bill.

3. There is outrage on social media on BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s statement on December 25 at Shivamogga that Hindus have “the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity”, as she spoke about the killing of Hindu activists. The MP representing Bhopal parliamentary segment in Madhya Pradesh also called on the community to “at least keep the knives in their homes sharp, as everyone has the right to protect themselves”. Police are expected to initiate action.

4. Bangalore International Centre is hosting an evening of music by Janamana Samskrutika Sangathane, a Mysuru-based cultural organisation. H. Janardhan, former director of Rangayana, is the key performer. The event is on BIC premises at 7 p.m.

5. R.R. Institute of Technology, in association with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, is organising a job mela. It will be inaugurated by Y. Rajareddy, founder, R.R. Institutions, Bengaluru, Ashwin D. Gowda, Managing Director, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, will be the chief guest. The event will be held at R.R. Institute of Technology, Chikkabanavara from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

6. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present Kuchipudi performance by Vyjayanthi Kashi and party. The programme will be held on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards

7. Chintana Rangakalavidara Balaga and Canara Bank Colony Residents’ Welfare Association will present Kannada play Bijjala Nyaya, produced by S.G. Siddaramaiah, design and direction by Naveen Mandya, at Sri Ammembal Subbarao Pai Smaraka Kala Bhavana, Canara Bank Colony, Maruthi Mandira Ward, Chandra Layout, from 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. A week-long 25th International Cultural Jamboree of Scouts and Guides at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district comes to an end today. Around 63,000 Scouts, Guides, Rovers, Rangers, their trainees and volunteers, participated in the event, says M. Mohan Alva, Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Dakshina Kannada, who was the host of the event.

2. Paschima Karavali Railway Abhivriddhi Samithi, Mangaluru opposes Uttara Kannada MP Ananth Kumar Hegde’s demand to run Mangaluru-Vijayapura train through Konkan Railway route.

From south Karnataka

1. Consumer rights advocacy group Mysuru Grahakara Parishat to interact with officials of MCC and DC’s office to spread the concept that citizens are masters and not servants in a democracy, as part of week-long National Consumers Day.

2. Mysuru MP to meet the newly-appointed MUDA chairman to discuss various infrastructure projects.

3. Mysuru District Track and Field meet continues.

4. Mandya district in-charge Minister Gopalaiah to interact with officials in Mandya on development works in progress and preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the district later this week.

From north Karnataka

1. A workshop on New Education Policy 2020 is being held at Gulbarga University today.

2. Chaitanyamayi Art Gallery in Kalaburagi celebrates 20th anniversary.

3. Chairman of Safari Karmachari Commission Viranna Kote to hold meeting on dismissal of cleanliness workers at Hubballi railway station.