December 26, 2023

1. Cabinet sub-committee set up to monitor COVID situation will hold its first meeting today. This gains significance in the light of 34 new subvariant JN.1 detected in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru.

2. Congress government in Karnataka will launch registration for its fifth ‘guarantee’ scheme Yuva Nidhi that provides monthly financial assistance to graduate and unemployed youth. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to participate in the programme at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, at 11.30 a.m.

3. Following recent appointments, BJP office-bearers’ meeting is being held today.

4. Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation will launch 100 electric buses today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy will participate in the event at Vidhana Soudha, at 11 a.m.

5. Karnataka Olympic Association will present awards today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the chief guest and present awards, at Raj Bhavan at 5.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Hanuma Jayanti is being celebrated in Hunsur today. Security has been beefed up given the town’s history of skirmishes on such occasions.

2. Datta Jayanthi to end today at Baba Budangiri at Chikkamagaluru. Hundreds of devotees to visit cave shrine today under security arrangement.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Corporation begins using about 150 new vehicles purchased under Swachh Bharat Mission for collecting and transporting solid waste generated in Mangaluru. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur commissioned the new vehicles at 7 a.m.

2. Southern Railway conducted the trial run of Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, which leaves Mangaluru Central at 8.30 a.m. to reach Madgaon at 1.15 p.m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the regular service of the train, with other services, through video conferencing on December 30.

