ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on December 26, 2022

December 26, 2022 11:38 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to leave for Delhi to discuss with top party leaders the long-pending cabinet expansion and reshuffle, besides the demand from various communities for enhanced reservation.

1. Winter session of Karnataka legislature resumes at Belagavi after the weekend break today. Several bills are expected to be passed this week. SC/ST Reservation Bill, Comprehensive Development of Kannada Language Bill, Special Investment Zone Bill and Land Transport Bill to be taken up for discussion and consideration. Government is likely to hold a special cabinet meeting also today to discuss the issue of reservation demands raised by Panchamasali Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to leave for Delhi to discuss with top party leaders the long-pending cabinet expansion and reshuffle, besides the trick question of demand from various communities for enhanced reservation.

3. Takshashila and the HGV Family are jointly organising the 5th edition of Dr. H.G.V. Reddy Memorial Lecture by Nitin Pai. It will be held at Takshashila Institution, Church Street, Cobalt building - 2nd floor [above Social] from 11 a.m.to 12.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Green Ride on bicycle with model Milind Soman organised by Bank of Baroda to create awareness on cleaner air from Mumbai to Mangaluru via Pune, Bengaluru and Mysuru arrives in Mangaluru today at 4 p.m. The bank will observe its valedictory at 5 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

2. The 25 th International Cultural Jamboree of Scouts and Guides will end in Moodbidri on December 27. M. Mohan Alva, District Commissioner, Scouts and Guides, Dakshina Kannada, the host of the event, will address mediapersons in Moodbidri at 11.30 a.m. today on the penultimate day of the week-long event.

3. Press meet by Jain Samaja, Dakshina Kannada, to announce protest against the Union Government’s move to make Sammed Shikharji, revered as Jain pilgrimage centre in Jharkhand, an eco-tourism spot.

From south Karnataka

1. Farmers’ Day being celebrated at District Agriculture Training Institute in Mysuru.

2. University of Mysore Career Hub will conduct a workshop on career options and competitive examinations

3. Mysuru Winter Festival continues.

From north Karnataka

1. ESI Contract Employees’ Association will address mediapersons to demand their wages, in Kalaburagi today.

2. Gulbarga University Vice-chancellor Dayanand Agsar will will give details about Yuvajanotsava programme.

3. Skill Development Centre inauguration in Dharwad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US