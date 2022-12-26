  1. EPaper
Top news developments in Karnataka on December 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

December 26, 2022 11:38 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to leave for Delhi to discuss with top party leaders the long-pending cabinet expansion and reshuffle, besides the demand from various communities for enhanced reservation.

1. Winter session of Karnataka legislature resumes at Belagavi after the weekend break today. Several bills are expected to be passed this week. SC/ST Reservation Bill, Comprehensive Development of Kannada Language Bill, Special Investment Zone Bill and Land Transport Bill to be taken up for discussion and consideration. Government is likely to hold a special cabinet meeting also today to discuss the issue of reservation demands raised by Panchamasali Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to leave for Delhi to discuss with top party leaders the long-pending cabinet expansion and reshuffle, besides the trick question of demand from various communities for enhanced reservation.

3. Takshashila and the HGV Family are jointly organising the 5th edition of Dr. H.G.V. Reddy Memorial Lecture by Nitin Pai. It will be held at Takshashila Institution, Church Street, Cobalt building - 2nd floor [above Social] from 11 a.m.to 12.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Green Ride on bicycle with model Milind Soman organised by Bank of Baroda to create awareness on cleaner air from Mumbai to Mangaluru via Pune, Bengaluru and Mysuru arrives in Mangaluru today at 4 p.m. The bank will observe its valedictory at 5 p.m.

2. The 25 th International Cultural Jamboree of Scouts and Guides will end in Moodbidri on December 27. M. Mohan Alva, District Commissioner, Scouts and Guides, Dakshina Kannada, the host of the event, will address mediapersons in Moodbidri at 11.30 a.m. today on the penultimate day of the week-long event.

3. Press meet by Jain Samaja, Dakshina Kannada, to announce protest against the Union Government’s move to make Sammed Shikharji, revered as Jain pilgrimage centre in Jharkhand, an eco-tourism spot.

From south Karnataka

1. Farmers’ Day being celebrated at District Agriculture Training Institute in Mysuru.

2. University of Mysore Career Hub will conduct a workshop on career options and competitive examinations

3. Mysuru Winter Festival continues.

From north Karnataka

1. ESI Contract Employees’ Association will address mediapersons to demand their wages, in Kalaburagi today.

2. Gulbarga University Vice-chancellor Dayanand Agsar will will give details about Yuvajanotsava programme.

3. Skill Development Centre inauguration in Dharwad.

