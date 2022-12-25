Top news developments in Karnataka on December 25, 2022

December 25, 2022 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

1. Gali Janardhan Reddy, mining baron and former Minister, is slated to hold a press conference today amidst speculation that he is trying to make a re-entry into politics in Karnataka. While the Supreme Court has barred the entry or residence of the BJP leader in Ballari district, he has recently acquired a housing complex in Gangavati constituency which lies on the border of Ballari district and is 62 kilometres away from Ballari city.

2. High drama prevailed on Saturday night as five office-bearers of the Karnataka State Contractor’s Association, including its president D. Kempanna, who has been at the forefront of the fight against the alleged “40% commission” in contracts awarded by the State government, were arrested by the Vyalikaval police. They were granted bail around midnight. It remains to be seen how the association now responds and takes the issue forward. The Congress is expected to raise the issue in the Assembly tomorrow.

3. Christmas is being celebrated across the State, especially in coastal Karnataka which has a larger concentration of Christians.

4. Prajna Samskrutika Vedike is celebrating the 79th birth anniversary of Ki. Ram Nagaraj and Prof. Ki. Ram Nagaraj Samskruthi award presentation ceremony. Prof. S.G. Siddaramaiah, writer and thinker, and will give away the award to Dr. Nataraj Huliar at an event to be held at Dr. H.N. Multimedia Hall, National College, Basavanagudi from 5 p.m.

5. Prof. G.S. Shivarudrappa and Prof. U.R. Ananthamurthy Samskruthika Jagathi Janti Kriya Samithi is hosting a programme to remember the two late authors. Pustakamane Hariharapriya inaugurates the event at Kalagrama, Mallathahalli, 10 a.m.

6. Kuvempu Kalaniketan as part of the Kuvempu Samskruthika Utsava and drama festival will present “Bijjala Nyaya”, produced by S.G. Siddaramaiah, design and direction by Naveen Mandya. It is at Hiriya Nagarikara Vedike, Kempegowda Park, (Circular park) Nandini Layout, from 6 p.m. onwards.

7. Janaseva Trust is organising poorna mandala utsava to mark its golden jubilee year. Yaduveera Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, preside over, at Janaseva Vidya Kendra, Channenahalli, 11 a.m.

8. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present Namasankeerthanam by Sivasri Skandaprasad and party. The programme will be held on the Foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has clamped prohibitory orders in Surathkal and adjoining areas after a 45-year-old shop keeper Abdul Jaleel was stabbed to death at Katipalla, near Surathkal, on December 24 evening. Prohibitory orders are in place till 6 a.m. on December 27. Christmas celebrations, religious functions are exempted from the order.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will arrive in Mangaluru at 4 p.m. and later will proceed to Moodabidri to participate in the 25 th International Cultural Jamboree of Scouts and Guides at 5 pm

From South Karnataka

1. Former advocate general Ravivarma Kumar to release a book on Insight into Reservation and speak on the subject at Mysuru.

2. Mysuru Winter Festival continues.

3. MLCs in Mandya want the Bangalore Mysore Expressway to be named after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar

From North Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Announces double grant for drama on Kittur Chennamma, ₹100 cr for Kittur development

2. AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate Dharam Singh Convention hall.

3. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will unveil the Statue of Sangolli Rayanna at Panegaon village in Kalaburagi.

4. OBC federation says they will approach court if the State government were to include Panchamasali community in 2A OBC category.