Top news developments in Karnataka on December 24, 2022

December 24, 2022 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

1. The winter session of Karnataka Legislature takes a weekend break at Belagavi, but over 60 protests continue in the border town with several demands by various groups ranging from farmers, workers to caste organisations.

2. Border Security Force holds passing out parade of 192 Sub Inspector trainees in the presence of Shyam Sundar Chaturvedi, ADG, CRPF (South Zone), at Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force, Yelahanka, at 8.35 a.m.

3. Indian Institute of Cartoonists will present an exhibition of cartoons and caricatures of Irfan Khan, political cartoonist, and an interaction with him today. Former Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, Chiranjeev Singh will inaugurate the event at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, at 11 a.m.

4. On the occasion of 17th All India Convention, Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) is organising a multi-lingual poets' meet which will be presided over by writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa. It will be held on the National College premises in Basavanagudi from 4 p.m. onwards.

5. Basava Antarashtriya Pratishtana, London, will confer Sri Siddaganga Siri award on scholar and former vice chancellor of Sanskirt University Dr. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh today. The programme will be inaugurated by Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar. The award will be presented by Dr. Go Ru. Channabasappa, Hon. Advisor, Akhila Bhara Sharana Sahitya Parishat. The event will be held on Kannalli Veerabhadra Swamy Sukshetra premises, Kodegehalli Panchayati, Magadi Road, Kannalli, at 11 a.m.

6. Sangeeta Dhama is organising a programme to remember G.S. Shivarudrappa. Dr. K. Marulasiddappa and Dr. H. Dandappa. Noted singer Dr. Rohini Mohan to participate. The event is at Nayana Auditorium, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, J.C. Road, from 5 p.m. onwards.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur will inaugurate the government’s Centre for Sports Sciences in Udupi. Karnataka Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda will also attend the programme at 6.30 pm.

2. K. Prakash, Chairman, Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Redressal Commission inaugurates National Consumers’ Day at Besant Women’s College in Mangaluru. Deputy Commissioner M. R. Ravi Kumar to preside.

From South Karnataka

1. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Nararayanswamy distributes artificial limbs and other aids to beneficiaries in Chamarajanagar.

2. Inauguration of Mysuru Winter Festival today.

From North Karnataka

1. Yadgir police have arrested Galeppa Pujari, Principal (Administration) of Moraraji Desai Residential School at Motnalli village in Gurmitkal taluk in connection with case under POCSO Act. He is accused of indecent talk and sexual harassment of a girl student over the phone.

