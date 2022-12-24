ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on December 24, 2022

December 24, 2022 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

The winter session of Karnataka Legislature takes a weekend break at Belagavi even as over 60 protests continue in the border town. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

1. The winter session of Karnataka Legislature takes a weekend break at Belagavi, but over 60 protests continue in the border town with several demands by various groups ranging from farmers, workers to caste organisations.

2. Border Security Force holds passing out parade of 192 Sub Inspector trainees in the presence of Shyam Sundar Chaturvedi, ADG, CRPF (South Zone), at Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force, Yelahanka, at 8.35 a.m.

3. Indian Institute of Cartoonists will present an exhibition of cartoons and caricatures of Irfan Khan, political cartoonist, and an interaction with him today. Former Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, Chiranjeev Singh will inaugurate the event at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, at 11 a.m.

4. On the occasion of 17th All India Convention, Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) is organising a multi-lingual poets' meet which will be presided over by writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa. It will be held on the National College premises in Basavanagudi from 4 p.m. onwards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

5. Basava Antarashtriya Pratishtana, London, will confer Sri Siddaganga Siri award on scholar and former vice chancellor of Sanskirt University Dr. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh today. The programme will be inaugurated by Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar. The award will be presented by Dr. Go Ru. Channabasappa, Hon. Advisor, Akhila Bhara Sharana Sahitya Parishat. The event will be held on Kannalli Veerabhadra Swamy Sukshetra premises, Kodegehalli Panchayati, Magadi Road, Kannalli, at 11 a.m.

6. Sangeeta Dhama is organising a programme to remember G.S. Shivarudrappa. Dr. K. Marulasiddappa and Dr. H. Dandappa. Noted singer Dr. Rohini Mohan to participate. The event is at Nayana Auditorium, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, J.C. Road, from 5 p.m. onwards.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur will inaugurate the government’s Centre for Sports Sciences in Udupi. Karnataka Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda will also attend the programme at 6.30 pm.

2. K. Prakash, Chairman, Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Redressal Commission inaugurates National Consumers’ Day at Besant Women’s College in Mangaluru. Deputy Commissioner M. R. Ravi Kumar to preside.

From South Karnataka

1. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Nararayanswamy distributes artificial limbs and other aids to beneficiaries in Chamarajanagar.

2. Inauguration of Mysuru Winter Festival today.

From North Karnataka

1. Yadgir police have arrested Galeppa Pujari, Principal (Administration) of Moraraji Desai Residential School at Motnalli village in Gurmitkal taluk in connection with case under POCSO Act. He is accused of indecent talk and sexual harassment of a girl student over the phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US