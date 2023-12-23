Top news developments in Karnataka on December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

1. A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the restrictions on wearing hijab (head scarf) in educational institutions will be done away with, all eyes are on when the government will withdraw the order in this regard that was issued during the previous BJP regime. Speaking at Nanjangud in Mysuru district yesterday, he emphasised that choices on dress and food are personal and no external interference and politicisation should be allowed. He said that the Prime Minister’s refrain “Sabka saath, sabka vikas” rings hollow with the BJP pursuing the agenda of interfering in such choices. The BJP has already taken strong exception to this proposed move.

2. A two-day Veerashaiva-Lingayat convention will be inaugurated at Davanagere in central Karnataka at 12.30 p.m. today. Political leaders, including Ministers, are expected to participate in this convention which gains importance in light of the community’s strong resistance to caste census report.

3. Amidst fears of surge in COVID cases with the new variant JN.1, Karnataka has stepped up testing and is getting its medical facilities updated to tackle any possible surge. With 78 new cases, the total number of active cases touched 175 in Karnataka on Friday. Of these, 13 are under treatment in hospitals and the remaining under home isolation. Of the 13, six are admitted in intensive care units.

4. Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy will today inaugurate Namma Cargo, a truck service of the state-owned Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and flag off 20 new logistics trucks.

From North Karnataka

1. Thousands of devotees will participate in Hanuma Mala Visarjan programme at Anjanadri Hills in Koppal District.

From South Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding an interaction with representatives of industrial association at Mysuru today. CM to inaugurate silver jubilee celebrations of Hotel Owners Association and Charitable Trust later in the day.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur will inspect the Kadri Park area in Mangaluru to select a place for building a flag post and erecting pole for hoisting national flag permanently.

2. A two-day global alumni meet of Canara group of education institutes begins on the premises of Canara High School at Dongarakery in Mangaluru. An exhibition showcasing products and innovations of start-ups and other products is also an attraction of the meet.