Top news developments in Karnataka on December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar during a meeting on COVID-19 situation, in Bengaluru on December 21, 2023. Members of sub-committee to co-ordinate and monitor COVID preparedness to be named today.

1. A day after cabinet approved formation of a sub-committee to co-ordinate and monitor COVID preparedness, an order naming members of the committee is expected today. After nearly 10 months, active cases in Karnataka crossed the 100 mark on Thursday. Karnataka has made masks mandatory for senior citizens.

2. Congress committee of various districts will stage protests against suspension of 141 members of Parliament.

3. Labour Minister Santosh Lad is holding a key meeting today on the issue of minimum wages with all stakeholders.

4. JDS leaders H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy, and BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday was an indication of preparations picking up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Congress leaders too, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, were in Delhi over the last few days. Besides seeking drought relief in formal meetings with Mr. Modi, they also met party high command to discuss Lok Sabha elections.

From south Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is on two-day tour of Mysuru district. On Friday, he will lay foundation stone for the Peripheral Cancer Unit of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, inaugurate new police station buildings at Kavalande, Antharsanthe and Jayapura and inaugurate the new ladies hostel block of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute. He will also lay the foundation stone for the new building and training centre of Mysuru District Journalists Association.

From coastal Karnataka

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to receive petitions from people at his office in Mangaluru from 3 p.m.

From north Karnataka

Mayur Nrutya Academy will announce details of Mayurotsava dance festival that has been planned in Hubballi.

