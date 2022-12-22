Top news developments in Karnataka on December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST

1. At the ongoing legislature session in Belagavi, an unanimous resolution is expected to be passed today stating that Karnataka-Maharashtra border is a ‘settled issue’. This comes a day after Maharashtra leader Sanjay Raut threatened to ‘attack’ Karnataka ‘like China’, reacting to some leaders not being allowed to enter Belagavi.

2. A massive rally of Panchamasali Lingayats has been planned in Belagavi with the demand to reclassify the community under 2A of OBC list, increasing their share of reservation. Cabinet scheduled today is expected to discuss this tricky issue. Permanent Backward Classes Commission submitted its interim report to the Chief Minister today.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. With spurt in COVID-19 cases in China and other places, health authorities are mulling over bringing back masks and other rules. Technical Advisory Committee met yesterday to discuss the issue and a high level committee headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to discuss recommendations of TAC.

4. Ramaiah Institute of Technology is organising the 4th international conference on ‘Circuits, Control, Communication and Computing 14C 2022’ today. Prof. Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), IISc., will be the chief guest. Several delegates, including international speakers, scientists, authors, academicians and educationists, will attend the conference at ESB Seminar Hall 1, RIT, Ramaiah Nagar, Mathikere, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

5. R.V. College of Engineering is holding three-day 6th international conference on computation systems and information technology for sustainable solutions today. Dr. Devesh Dwivedi, India site leader, IP Development and Design CoE, Global Foundries, will be the chief guest. Venue is the college premises on Mysuru Road, from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

6. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present Namasankeerthanam by Gnaneshwar Ramakrishnan Bhagavathar and party on the foundation’s premises, 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Chamarajanagar district in-charge Minister V.Somanna will inaugurate a mega job mela in Chamarajanagar.

2. Mysore Grahakara Parishat food adulteration detection as part of World Consumers Day.

3. Avarekalu <ela begins in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

1. Karnataka State Child Rights Commission Chairman K. Nagannagowda to meet senior officials in Bidar to review implementation of RTE Act, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

2. Centre of Indian Trade Union State president S. Varalakshmi will address press about mid-day meal workers in Kalaburagi.

3. Karnataka Pranth Raitha Sangha Kalaburagi district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty will address press about red gram crop affected by wilt.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO Kumara launches Cleanliness Drive on 8 highways around Moodbidri, Vamanjoor.

2. DYFI will give details on pollution caused by MRPL at Mangaluru.

3. International Scouts and Guides Jamboree continues Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada.