December 21, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST

1. Delhi police have taken a Bagalkot IT professional into custody on suspicion of being friends with a Parliament security breach accused.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to chair a meeting on COVID preparedness amidst JN.1 variant scare. Karnataka has the second highest number of recorded COVID cases after Kerala, though variant strain is unknown.

3. Minister Sharan Prakash Patil will announce the date of launch of Congress government’s fifth and last ‘guarantee’ scheme, Yuva Nidhi or dole for unemployed youth for a specified period to provide buffer until they find employment. The government has so far rolled out four of five guarantees.

4. Kempegowda International Airport’s T2 terminal, billed one of the world’s most beautiful airports, wins special prize at UNESCO’s 2023 Prix Versailles.

From south Karnataka

1. SDM Institute of Management Development to host international conference on HR practices.

2. BJP to protest against alleged disrespect to Vice-President who was mimicked by the opposition in Mysuru.

3. Preparations are on for Palace Flower Show and other cultural events, which will begin tomorrow.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur inspects Jeppinamogaru-Morgan’s Gate road widening project taken up by Mangaluru Smart City Limited.

2. Tulu documentary Pursa Kattuna has been selected for screening at the seventh International Folklore Film Festival to be held at Thrissur in Kerala from January 5 to 9, 2024.

From north Karnataka

Nava Karnataka Film Academy is set to host an international film festival in Dharwad.