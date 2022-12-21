Top news developments in Karnataka on December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022 10:39 am | Updated 10:41 am IST

1. Karnataka’s legislative Assembly set to pass a resolution today in the ongoing winter session at Belagavi stating that the border dispute with Maharashtra is a ‘settled issue’ and that the Mahajan Commission report is the final word on the border. A discussion on the bill introduced yesterday to enhance reservation for SCs and STs is also expected today at the session.

2. Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha will hold a protest today demanding increase in monthly honorarium and resolution of other issues, at Freedom Park on Seshadri Road from 11.15 a.m. onwards.

3. M. Chandrashekar Pratishthana is releasing the 25th edition of ‘Gandhi Kathana’ by D.S. Nagabhushan today. It will be released by renowned historian Ramachandra Guha. The programme is at Town Hall on J.C. Road at 4 p.m.

From north Karnataka

Various north Karnataka associations are getting together to press for their demand of shifting government offices to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. This has been a long-pending demand, since the massive structure is hardly put to any use except during winter session of the Assembly.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Governor to inaugurate 25th international cultural jamboree of Scouts and Guides, at Moodbidri, at 5 p.m.

2. Southern Railway commences twin RuB work beneath Mangaluru-Shoranur double line at Mahakalipadpu to ease vehicular movement between Mangaluru and Kerala.

From south Karnataka

1. COMEDK to inaugurate Innovation Hub in Mysuru, which is part of the initiative to create a learning environment with focus on skill development.

2. Chamarajanagar district administration to observe Human Rights Day.

3. Consumer grievances redressal by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation at Virajpet.