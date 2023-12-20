Top news developments in Karnataka on December 20, 2023

December 20, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and a host of other ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, continue their stay in Delhi. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday on drought relief, they are likely to hold discussions today on appointments to boards and corporations with party high command.

2. The State Health Department will today participate in an interaction with Central ministry on the new variant of COVID 19. Karnataka has already issued a set of guidelines such as advising mask wearing for senior citizens and people with co morbidities.

3. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to deploy an additional 1,000 buses starting from December 22 for Christmas and New Year holiday season. Special buses will operate routes connecting Kempegowda Bus Station to several destinations.

4. Agriculture Department is hosting a panel discussion on “Millets Thintheera” with Minister of Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy participating as chief guest at Christ College, Dairy Circle, 9.45 a.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. Today is the second day of Millet Mela in Mysuru. It will be marked by exchange of ideas and farmers round table conference on popularising millet.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Department of Women and Child Welfare to conduct the marriage of two women, Sheela and Kumari, who were residents of State Home for Women in Udupi, at Nittur in Udupi city.

From North Karnataka

1. Teams of officers from NHRC and CID will speak to the Vantamuri case victim and her relatives today. The stripping and attack on a woman in the village in Belagavi has caught national attention.

2. Quarterly meeting of Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) will be held at Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi at 10.30 a.m. RDPR minister and Kalaburagi In-charge Priyank Kharge will preside over.

3. ASHAs will take out a protest march in from Gandhi Circle to Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ballari at 12.30 p.m.

