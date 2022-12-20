Top news developments in Karnataka on December 20, 2022

December 20, 2022 11:13 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

1. Karnataka Legislature session at Belagavi, which began yesterday, will get down to serious business from today with four bills, including one on enhancing reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, likely to be tabled. Some of the controversial issues, including border row with Maharashtra and unveiling of portrait of V.D. Savarkar in the Assembly hall, are likely to figure in the course of the day.

2. Many protests around Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. Panchamasali reservation agitation committee to organise rally today.

3. Bengaluru City University is organising a faculty development programme on good governance. Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice Chancellor of BCU, will inaugurate. Samarth Muniraju, syndicate member, will deliver keynote address. The programme will be held at Jnana Jyothi auditorium, Central College campus, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

4. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present Namasankeerthanam by Savita Sreeram and party. It will be held on the foundation’s premises, 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Safai Karmachari Commission chairman to interact with officials in Mandya on issues plaguing pourakarmikas.

2. Job Mela at Cauvery College, Gonikoppa, in Kodagu district.

From north Karnataka

1. Griha Rakshak Day to be celebrated in Kalaburagi. Superintendent of Police Isha Pant will participate in the event.

2. Congress leader and Chief Whip in Assembly Ajay Singh to address media about foundation stone to be laid for the convention hall to be constructed by Dharam Singh Foundation.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Seminar on alternative uses of arecanut at Puttur today.

2. Press meet by Nadadoni Meenugarara Sangha to highlight their issues.

3. Union Bank of India is holding a press meet today in Mangaluru regarding Union Utsava – mega property and auto expo 2022.